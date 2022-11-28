ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police.

26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old, has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the Walmart. Officers arrived as the building was being evacuated.

Police didn’t find a shooter or any victims in the store, but surveillance video shows a shooter leaving the store as it’s being evacuated, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police said the two individuals involved knew each other and said it appears to be an isolated incident. Police are not aware of any other customers or employees who were injured.

Lowery is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to police.

