numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) not listed for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier missed Monday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which would likely send Theo Maledon back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. starting on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown will return to the starting lineup for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Austin Reaves moves to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 21.3 minutes against Milwaukee. Brown's Friday...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) remains out on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will miss his fifth straight game with ankle soreness. Expect Romeo Langford to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Langford's current projection includes 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) out Friday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action. Expect another start down low for Bol Bol. In 19 games this...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson starting for injured Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson will make the start at the four after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a right calf strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 28.3 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 9.7...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (back) active on Friday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (back) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford will play off the bench after he was listed with lower back tightness. In 24.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Langford to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Langford's projection includes 8.5 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured John Collins
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson, originally listed questionable due to right ankle soreness, has received the green light to take the court. With all of the injuries facing the team, he'll also immediately start. Our models project Johnson...
