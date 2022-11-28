Read full article on original website
Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California is in an optimal position to withstand the impact of a potential recession, economists at the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit projected Thursday. The summit included nearly 400 regional economic leaders, who discussed the ongoing concerns over inflation and the global economy.
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends quietly, but with lasting impacts
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It may only take one impactful storm to make a difference in a hurricane season, but Florida took two good impacts and one lesser one during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. What You Need To Know. There were 144 confirmed deaths between the two...
Seminole Indians held in concentration camp on Egmont Key back in 1850s
TAMPA, Fla. — A strategic barrier island at the mouth of Tampa Bay has a darker history of war unseen. Egmont Key was host to what historians call a concentration camp for the Seminole Indians of Florida. The U.S. government launched three wars to remove Seminoles from Florida in...
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
Reactions to CDC opioid guideline update mixed in N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh doctor and an activist who works to bring awareness to opioid addiction have expressed mixed feelings about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines for prescribing opioids. Dr. Douglas Briggs, the chief medical officer at Raleigh's Neighborhealth Center, says that added flexibility...
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
New York considers more regulation of virtual currency
New York state financial regulators are weighing new regulations for virtual currency businesses as the sector has fallen under scrutiny following the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The proposed regulation by the Department of Financial Services in New York would establish how licensed virtual currency businesses are assessed for costs...
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old...
Poll: Support grows for Gov. DeSantis candidacy for president
A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey released Thursday shows support has grown for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president, and even shows him tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The survey, conducted Nov. 15-22, 2022, included 1,004 adults nationwide with a margin...
Wis. election officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission agreed Wednesday to postpone its consideration of a massive data request until it is clear whether the Republican chair of the Assembly elections committee who wants the information will be replaced. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who embraced election conspiracy theories as...
