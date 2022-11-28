Don't miss out on the action. Get the OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview in your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe now!. We have officially entered the last month of the year and are in full-swing holiday mode. This weekend you can enjoy the opening weekend of “A Christmas Carol.” Christmas in the Ward is back and ready to make you in the holiday spirit. You can shop locally all over the city at the Holiday Gift Fair, Hover Craft, Sankt Nikolaus Market and more. The Milwaukee Krampusnacht is here and is taking over the Brewery District. You can cheer on The Bucks and the college basketball teams. You can make your way up and down Brady St. for this year’s Festivus. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is back this weekend with its famous Harry Potter show. You can come to say hi to us at the annual Santa Cycle Rampage. “Les Miserables” is in town for one weekend only. And, of course, there is plenty of other events around the city you can check out. Get ready to kick off the month strong and fill your schedule with plenty of plans!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO