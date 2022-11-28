MONTGOMERY POST — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, has claimed the life of a Verbena man. Antonio Amiru Hinton, 19, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda Accord, in which he was a passenger, collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by an 18-year-old juvenile. The Accord was also driven by an 18-year-old. Hinton was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 22 near the 59 mile marker, approximately eight miles west of Clanton, in Chilton County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

