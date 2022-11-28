Read full article on original website
Three CCHS baseball players sign letters of intent
Chilton County High School senior baseball players Aidan Bee, Tre Fulmer and Cannon Miller signed their national letters of intent to play college baseball and three different Alabama colleges on Nov. 29. Bee, who pitches and plays first base for the Tigers, will attend Lawson State Community College to continue his studies and baseball career. Fulmer was the everyday third baseman for the Tigers last season signed with Chattahoochee Valley Community College to play at the next level. Miller plays catcher for CCHS and signed with Southern Union State Community College to play baseball.
One dead in head-on collision near Maplesville
MONTGOMERY POST — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, has claimed the life of a Verbena man. Antonio Amiru Hinton, 19, was fatally injured when the 2004 Honda Accord, in which he was a passenger, collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by an 18-year-old juvenile. The Accord was also driven by an 18-year-old. Hinton was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 22 near the 59 mile marker, approximately eight miles west of Clanton, in Chilton County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Tiffanee Langston Edwards to Nathan Vincent Thornton.
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Nov. 22-30. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1600 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 208 Mile Marker South Bound. Difficulty Breathing: 300 Block Medical Center Drive. General Illness: 1200 Block 7th Street South. Chest Pain: 200 Block Willis Circle. Public Assist: 100 Block Thompson Avenue. Unresponsive:...
Jemison holds annual tree lighting, candlelight service
The city of Jemison held its annual Christmas tree lighting and candlelight service at Jemison city hall on Dec. 1 to kick off the Christmas season. The event began inside city hall with some musical acts, introduction of the Chilton County queens and a skit acting out the Christmas story.
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Nov. 22-30. Dana T. Cantley to Lacey Stagner Cole and Stacy Jean Stagner for $100 for Section 18, Township 22, Range 15. Dana T. Cantley to Amanda Gayle Cantley, Dana T. Cantley and Ray Thayer Cantley for $100 for Section 18,...
Ellison Memorial announces upgrades and expansion
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Clanton has announced a comprehensive renovation and the construction of an addition to the Clanton facility. Located at 1709, Lay Dam Road in Clanton, Ellison Memorial Funeral Home has been in business since Nov. 15, 2012. “This is the largest renovation and construction project we’ve...
Peach Park Christmas Walk filled with local Christmas spirit
Peach Park in Clanton created a winter wonderland with its Peach Park Christmas Walk. The path is outfitted with trees sponsored by local residents and businesses that are on display for visitors. Inflatables and lights are also on the trail, and visitors can come walk through the trail at any time.
Bond Fire Ranch holding fundraiser for covered arena
Bond Fire Ranch has kicked off a capital campaign to raise funds for improvements to better serve veterans and first responders. Founder Brian Eddy is an Air Force mortuary officer veteran wanting to help those who struggle with PTSD like he does and their families. “Horses are my therapy, and...
