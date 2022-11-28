Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday
The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
whatsupnewp.com
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
Another busy weekend on local music scene. We’ll focus our attention on a few area shows helping us get into the holiday spirit. Happy December!. Saturday: “A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas” features Nova Scotia-based artists Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at the venerable Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland. The sisters are described as “haunting and dynamic, alternating between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary.” Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10
The Thompson PTO is inviting the public to its inaugural Community Tree Lighting and Decorating. “All of Newport is invited to bring an ornament to hang that represents your family, culture, or religion to add to the four TMS trees”, organizers share. “We will have hot cocoa and treats to share, as well as “blank” ornaments for children to decorate”.
whatsupnewp.com
Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4
The Navy Band Northeast woodwind ensemble will be performing a free holiday concert hosted at Calvary United Methodist Church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4. The performance is open to the community. The concert will last about an hour and will feature musical seasonal favorites, according to organizers. The...
whatsupnewp.com
“Twas The Night Before Christmas” and its ties to Newport
– Did you know that one of the most popular and well-known Christmas poems, “Twas The Night Before Christmas”, has ties to Newport?. “Twas the night before Christmas” was written by Clement Clarke Moore and first published anonymously in 1823 as “A Visit From St. Nicholas”. At the time the poem was published, Moore was a resident of New York.
independentri.com
Local towns gear up for big weekend of holiday celebrations, bazaars
Need a dash of Christmas spirit? Look no further than Southern Rhode Island this weekend as the area is set to go all in on holiday fair and events over the next few days as the memories of Thanksgiving fade into the revving rush of December celebrations and holiday shopping.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
ricentral.com
Shady Lea artists ready to open their doors to the public
Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made. More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 24 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 2 – 4, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center to host Holiday Arts Market
Feel festive and support the work of artists and artisans during the annual Holiday Arts Market at the Jamestown Arts Center on Friday, December 9 from 5:30-7:30 pm and Saturday, December 10 from 10 am – 4 pm. This free two-day event features one of a kind art objects...
whatsupnewp.com
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week. In case you missed it, here are local obituaries from this week.
Turnto10.com
Non-profit helps bring Christmas to underserved children in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Children's Friend started back in 1834. "We were founded 188 years ago as a children's friend home to take care of literally neglected children, abandoned children out on the street," said David Caprio, president and CEO of Children's Friend. Over the years, its mission has evolved. Children's...
independentri.com
Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues
The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
ABC6.com
One Pawtucket man’s holiday wish
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 95-year-old Pawtucket man has one wish this holiday season. George Dowling has been asking for Christmas cards from the public since his wife died. Charlene Fletcher, George’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home. He received 14...
ctexaminer.com
A Gilded Age Yacht Makes a Splash in Newport on its Way to Mystic
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Coronet, an 1885 schooner that crossed the Atlantic Ocean in just under 15 days, circumnavigated the globe several times, crossed Cape Horn from East to West, and traveled on prayer missions, is preparing for a shorter voyage: from Newport to the Mystic Seaport Museum shipyard, where she will undergo restoration for two to three years before setting sail across the globe.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Kristina Caragianis
Kristina Leigh Caragianis, 27, of Portsmouth passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of William Caragianis, Stephanie Caragianis, and sister of Samantha Caragianis, and John Caragianis (Kathryn Vincent). Kristina was a charismatic and empathetic daughter, sister, and friend who enjoyed nothing more than making her loved ones laugh. Kristina will be fondly remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, sharp wit, and a unique ability to make everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. Although it is impossible to encapsulate the true magic of Kristina with language alone, her adoration of butterflies, glitter, and colorful sunsets capture her spirit more than words ever could.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors RI: Take a Westerly hike!
Watershed Hike, Glacier Preserve, December 13th, 12:30-2:30p. Join the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic River’s Stewardship Council and Lauren Barber from the Westerly Land Trust as they host a public hike through the beautiful and fascinating Glacier Park Preserve in Westerly. December is the perfect time for a guided hike...
