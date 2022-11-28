The construction of the Penguins FPSO for Shell's namesake field in the UK North Sea has reportedly been completed in China. CGTN, the China Global Television Network website, on Thursday, shared a video of the completed Penguins FPSO, and said the 118-meter-tall cylindrical FPSO, constructed by the Chinese Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. company in Qingdao, had been delivered to "a British client."

2 DAYS AGO