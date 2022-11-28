Read full article on original website
The Climate Upside to The Downturn in Container Shipping Rates
Global container shipping rates are a widely used gauge of overall consumer sentiment, with high and rising costs indicating strong demand for goods, gadgets, and clothes, while falling rates attest to slowing or falling buyer interest. As the main conduit for global trade in finished and intermediate goods - including...
Platform Supply Vessel to Ship CO2 for Storage Under North Sea Seabed
A platform supply vessel, normally used to deliver goods to offshore oil and gas platforms, is undergoing preparations in the Danish Esbjerg port to carry CO2 containers for storage in the North Sea. Offshore vessel owner Blue Water and offshore energy industry services firm Semco Maritime are rebuilding and upgrading...
TotalEnergies Joins Ammonia-powered Tanker Project
France's TotalEnergies said it had joined a shipping project building test tankers which can be powered by ammonia, part of moves to speed up maritime industry decarbonization. Widely used in industrial applications, ammonia's suitability as a transport fuel has been limited because of the challenge of converting it into energy...
MMA Offshore Sells Batam Shipyard
Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has completed the sale of its shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. The planned sale was first announced back in May when MMA Offshore said it would sell its shipyard facility to Wasco Engineering Group. "The final installment of the US$15 million purchase price has been...
French Grain Exports from Dunkirk Port at 10-year High
Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of this season on July 1...
Baltic Index Slips, but Posts Best Week in Almost 2 Months
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index marked its biggest weekly percentage gain in almost two months, although declining on Friday on a fall in capesize rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, shed 14 points, or about 1%, to 1,324.
EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs
Houston-based Bleutec Industries, a company which describes itself as the builder, owner, and operator of Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessels, said Thursday it had secured "a significant capital commitment" from EnCap Investments L.P. Bleutec said the support from EnCap would enable the company to develop its Jones Act...
GTT Tank Design for 7 LNG Carriers Being Built by Samsung Heavy Industries
French engineering company GTT has received two orders from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new liquefied natural gas carriers. GTT said that Samsung Heavy Industries was building the LNG carriers for "a European shipowner and an American shipowner." GTT will design the tanks...
Freeport Pushes Texas LNG Export Plant Restart to Year End
Freeport LNG on Friday again delayed the restart of the second-biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, pushing start-up plans for its Texas plant to the end of the year, pending regulatory approval. In November, the company said it was on track to restart the plant in mid December...
Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China
The construction of the Penguins FPSO for Shell's namesake field in the UK North Sea has reportedly been completed in China. CGTN, the China Global Television Network website, on Thursday, shared a video of the completed Penguins FPSO, and said the 118-meter-tall cylindrical FPSO, constructed by the Chinese Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. company in Qingdao, had been delivered to "a British client."
Valeura Energy Books Tanker for Gulf of Thailand Oil Field
Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has entered into a definitive agreement with PT Samudra Alam Transport to charter the MT Vula crude oil tanker to store oil produced from the Wassana oil field, offshore in the Gulf of Thailand. In Q2 2022, Valeura acquired KrisEnergy International (Thailand) Holdings Ltd....
Scania to Power MSRC's Oil Response Vessels
Engine manufacturer Scania on Thursday announced it has been selected by Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) to power its new fleet of five 47-foot Skimmer oil response vessels, built by Rozema Boat Works. Powered by twin DI13 087M 700hp engines provided by Cascade Engine Center, the new vessels will be delivered in 2023.
Corvus Containerized ESS Will Charge Crowley's eWolf Electric Tug
Corvus Energy on Thursday announced it will supply shoreside battery energy storage systems (ESS) for Crowley's eWolf, the first zero-emission, all-electric tugboat being built for operations in the U.S. The system will consist of two Corvus Orca BOBs—the containerized version of the Corvus Orca ESS—used for charging the vessel shoreside...
HST Marine Orders Three Battery-powered Fast Crew Suppliers from Damen
Offshore energy industry services provider High Speed Transfers (HST) Marine has ordered three Fast Crew Suppliers 2710s from Damen Shipyards for an undisclosed fee. Damen Shipyards said that the vessels would be fitted with 190kW battery arrays that will enable them to operate emissions-free both when in harbour and when loitering offshore awaiting the retrieval of their technicians.
BMT Unveils New Crew Transfer Vessel Model
BMT has unveiled its new 32-meter hybrid propulsion crew transfer vessel design, citing industry demand for lower carbon emissions, capacity, and prolonged offshore operations. "Crews and engineers’ safety and comfort are fundamental to BMT’s approach with this design. Spaces around the vessel have been carefully arranged to improve workflow. The...
