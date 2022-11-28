That picture of the boy lying asleep on Ben's chest is awkward, inappropriate, and not cute. That boy is a teenager, he doesn't need to be cuddling like that with any type of parent.
Related
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters’ Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Pose With All 7 Of Their Kids In ‘Epic Fail’ Family Thanksgiving Photo
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 13