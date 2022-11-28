Read full article on original website
14news.com
Ky. officials to address newly elected sheriffs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will join his staff Saturday to speak to newly appointed sheriffs. According to a press release, Kentucky officials will speak to newly elected sheriffs and provide training at Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s Conference. The Kentucky officials include; Auditor Mike Hardon, Executive...
14news.com
Another candidate announces campaign for Evansville Mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has announced that she is running for Mayor of Evansville. According to a press release, Natalie Rascher announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Evansville in the 2023 election. The press release states Rascher will be making her announcement at...
14news.com
Posey Co. investigator named recipient of law enforcement service award
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County law enforcement officer received an award on Friday. Posey County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Kenneth Rose has been named the recipient of the “2022 Indiana Law Enforcement Distinguished Service Award.”. Rose is the first member of law enforcement from Posey County...
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities in Henderson are working to get fentanyl off the streets after several overdose deaths. This comes after officials say a 21-year-old was found dead and they believe the drug is to blame. An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape.
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
14news.com
EPD joins pledge to improve experience of women in law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is joining the nationwide push to recruit more women in the police force. Last week, EPD officials signed the 30x30 Pledge, which is a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Disciplinary charges filed against Gibson County judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not […]
14news.com
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Announces Twelve Randomly Selected Kentucky Counties to Undergo 2022 Post-General Election Audits
Counties that received an audit during primary election were not included in the general primary audit. FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced that, consistent with state law, twelve randomly-selected Kentucky counties will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt Counties to determine if any irregularities took place during the 2022 general election.
Volunteers needed for fallen soldier’s funeral in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright's remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.
14news.com
Evansville Region awards over $6 million in READI funds
Woman facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co. Woman facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co. EPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on Shamrock Dr. EPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on Shamrock Dr. Nonprofit organizations request Vanderburgh Co. Council for ARPA funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Nonprofit...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman on trial will get a new court date. The jury spent all week listening to the case of 37-year-old Heidi Carter. She’s accused of confinement and rape stemming from an incident on Stinson Avenue. Republican Senator Mike Braun filed paperwork to run for Governor...
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
