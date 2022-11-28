Read full article on original website
earth.com
Small patches of land can help support pollinators
When it comes to protecting and restoring pollinator communities, small patches of land can make a big difference, according to an international study led by Dr. Philip Donkersley of Lancaster University. “Insect pollinators are declining globally as a result of the anthropogenic pressures that have destroyed native habitats and eroded...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
Phys.org
Large terrestrial mammals are more vulnerable to acoustic impact of drones than to visual impact
Large terrestrial mammals are vulnerable to the acoustic sounds of drones, technological systems which are increasingly used to study the wildlife in open habitats such as the savanna and marshes. This is one of the conclusions revealed in a new study published in the journal Drones, which has been led...
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline
Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
Phys.org
Most distant detection of a black hole swallowing a star
Earlier this year, the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) was alerted after an unusual source of visible light had been detected by a survey telescope. The VLT, together with other telescopes, was swiftly repositioned toward the source: a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy that had devoured a star, expelling the leftovers in a jet. The VLT determined it to be the furthest example of such an event to have ever been observed. Because the jet is pointing almost towards us, this is also the first time it has been discovered with visible light, providing a new way of detecting these extreme events.
Phys.org
How the Amelia Earhart mystery may inform microplastics research
The aluminum panel is dull, corroded and covered in a patina of scratches from tumbling around the Pacific Ocean, likely for decades, before washing up on the small atoll of Nikumaroro. Parallel rivet lines puncture the panel, similar to the ones that dotted the Lockheed Electra Amelia Earhart flew on her ill-fated round-the-world trip in 1937, but they're not a precise match. It is possible that the panel was a retrofit—a patch to replace a rear window—but with only 85-year-old photos to compare, the theory is difficult to investigate beyond reference measurements.
Phys.org
New clues about how carbon dioxide affects bumble bee reproduction
While a beekeeper puffing clouds of carbon dioxide into a hive to calm the insects is a familiar image to many, less is known about its other effects on bees. A recent study revealed clues about how the chemical compound affects bee physiology, including reproduction. The research team, led by...
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Fungi Group Belongs to New Tree of Life Branch After Deviating from Other Fungi 300 Million Years Ago
Fungi or a fungus as we know it are neither plants or animals and have a kingdom of their own in the tree of life. One of the most famous forms of fungi are mushrooms, which many people reportedly thought of as plants. However, fungi are closer to us or...
Real or artificial: Which Christmas tree is better for your wallet and the environment?
Christmas trees — real and artificial — are increasing in price this year. Most wholesale growers say they have to charge up to 15% more. The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 in 2021, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. This year, a real tree is expected to cost between $80 and $100, per the Real Christmas Tree Board.
5 Products That Make Living With Migraines Easier
Having the occasional headache can ruin your day, but chronic migraines can disrupt your life. Here are five products that make living with migraines easier.
Phys.org
Study indicates SARS-CoV-2 variants are still transmissible between species
Scientists believe bats first transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to humans in December 2019, and while the virus has since evolved into several variants such as delta and omicron, a new study indicates the virus is still highly transmissible between mammals. Researchers at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) developed computer simulations that show the coronaviruses use their spike proteins to attach themselves to the host cells in both bats and humans in much the same way.
Phys.org
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
Good News Network
Danish Artist Hides Enormous Trolls in Forests Around the World Using Recycled Wood—LOOK
Far out in Western Australia, the tranquil wetland forests are about to shake with the footsteps of giants. That’s because a Danish artist has built a community of giant trolls out of recycled natural material for an exhibit that weaves Aboriginal tradition, modern eco-consciousness, pure childhood creative expression and joy together.
Phys.org
Seed size and forest floor conditions determine tree seedling survival in extreme weather: Study
Global climate change brings increases in precipitation extremes, from severe drought to heavy rainfall events, both expected to become more prevalent through the 21st century. Powerful weather events already impact human environments, with intense fires and flooding, and greatly transform natural ecosystems. How will these periods of excessive rainfall or...
Phys.org
New research papers shed light on evaluating company values and alleviating tensions in corporate environments
Now more than ever, companies are called upon to address societal issues around poverty, sustainability, and racism. Organizations do this in a number of ways, including making their values and their mission more transparent as well as hiring CSR professionals—like sustainability officers, diversity leaders, and corporate philanthropists—to lead the way.
Phys.org
Making sense of coercivity in magnetic materials with machine learning
Soft magnetic materials, i.e., materials that can be easily magnetized and demagnetized, play an essential role in transformers, generators, and motors. The ability of a magnetic material to resist an external magnetic field without changing its magnetization is known as "coercivity," a property closely linked to the energy loss. In applications such as electric cars, low-coercivity materials are highly desirable to achieve higher energy efficiency.
Phys.org
T. rex's fancy footwork owed to special ligaments, study finds
How did Tyrannosaurus rex catch its food? Looking at T. rex's fossilized skull, the answer may seem obvious: monstrous jaws and sharp teeth capable of delivering a multi-ton bite force. But tyrannosaurs did more than just use their heads to snag prey, according to a team of researchers including University...
