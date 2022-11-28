1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting

A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish.

Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.

"At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23," Sheriff Pohlmann said, "deputies responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane in Violet."

There, they found the body of an 18-year-old man on the ground at the rear of a driveway. He had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff's office says witnesses reported seeing Adams driving away from the scene with two male passengers, one of which has been identified as the 16-year-old who was arrested.

Another unidentified male was spotted fleeing the scene on foot.

Cops caught up to Adams and the teenager in Picayune, Mississippi, with the help of Picayune police and the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.