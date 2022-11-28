ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Responds To Critics Looking For Sophomore Album: “I DO THINGS ON MY TIME, MY WAY”

By Jessica Bennett
 5 days ago
Cardi B refuses to rush her own process, she’s revealed after facing criticism from fans that take issue with her last album, Invasion Of Privacy , being released in 2018.

The Bronx rapper took to Twitter Saturday to address a TikToker who believes she’s yet to drop a new body of work due to her fear of low album sales.

“This girl [Cardi B] has not released an album since 2018,” TikTok user @duprii3 said in a Friday post. “That’s going on six years. Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018. She’s scared to release, but y’all ain’t said nothin’. At least these other girls out here releasin’ somethin’ whether it sell or not.”

Duprii clarified that he was referencing “My Type” artist Saweetie, whose latest EP, The Single Life reportedly only sold about 2000 copies.

Cardi responded with a since-deleted tweet, denying that numbers have played a part in her delayed output.

“I’m never afraid of numbers honey,” she wrote. “And I don’t gotta put an another album if I want to I EATS GOOD OF MY diamond records alone [wink emoji]. Don’t drag other bi**hes to make your point drag the man that’s running their mouth…Grown man!”

She also took pride in her Invasion Of Privacy Tour bringing in over a million a night, the first concert tour by a female rapper in history to average as much.

