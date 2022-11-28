Read full article on original website
Related
'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring
The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming
Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Parents slammed after video of their toddler 'running wild' on an eight-hour flight is debated
Flying with small children can be challenging, but the internet is calling out the parents of kids who disturb fellow passengers.
Woman Receives a Package from Her Dead Grandma With a Check Made After Her Death
A TikToker went viral after posting about a mysterious package she says came from her deceased grandmother. Throngs of users who saw her video offered up different theories as to how and why she received the package two years after her grandma passed. Article continues below advertisement. In the first...
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Meet a 'human face' cat that people call her a monster and become an internet sensation.
Our human brain looks for familiar characters in everything. We've all looked up at the sky and tried to give each cloud a shape at some point. However, things become strange when we see a human face in an animal.
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Woman disgusted after husband leaves her to start family with her teenage daughter
People have flooded to social media in support of a woman after she revealed her husband left her for her daughter. A marriage falling apart is an extremely upsetting prospect to deal with, let alone when one half of the partnership is leaving to be with someone else. In Sarah's*...
pethelpful.com
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything
Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1054M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0