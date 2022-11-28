ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup draw: When is the 3rd round draw and how can I watch?

By Luke Baker
 5 days ago

The 2022/23 FA Cup has reached the third-round stage, when non-league sides can draw Premier League teams and the prospect of giant-killings become reality.

Monday evening will see the all-important draw as the 44 teams from the top-two tiers, and the 20 sides who have come through the second round, find out their fates for the first weekend in January.

Anfield - home of reigning FA Cup holders Liverpool - will host the draw and the Reds are joined in the hat by footballing giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the team they beat on penalties in last season’s final, Chelsea.

At the other end of the spectrum, three non-league sides - Wrexham, Chesterfield and Boreham Wood - have guaranteed their spot in the third round after victories this weekend, while a fourth National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, are also in the draw ahead of their replay with League Two Gillingham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw?

The FA Cup 3rd round draw will take place on Monday 28 November, following a weekend of 2nd-round action. The draw will be made at Anfield between 7pm and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app and will also be streamed on the official FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Which clubs are in the draw?

All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams enter the competition at the third-round stage, joining the 20 winners of the second-round ties.

When will the FA Cup 3rd round fixtures be held?

Third-round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, 2023.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

  1. AFC Bournemouth
  2. Arsenal
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Birmingham City
  5. Blackburn Rovers
  6. Blackpool
  7. Brentford
  8. Brighton & Hove Albion
  9. Bristol City
  10. Burnley
  11. Cardiff City
  12. Chelsea
  13. Coventry City
  14. Crystal Palace
  15. Everton
  16. Fulham
  17. Huddersfield Town
  18. Hull City
  19. Leeds United
  20. Leicester City
  21. Liverpool
  22. Luton Town
  23. Manchester City
  24. Manchester United
  25. Middlesbrough
  26. Millwall
  27. Newcastle United
  28. Norwich City
  29. Nottingham Forest
  30. Preston North End
  31. Queens Park Rangers
  32. Reading
  33. Rotherham United
  34. Sheffield United
  35. Southampton
  36. Stoke City
  37. Sunderland
  38. Swansea City
  39. Tottenham Hotspur
  40. Watford
  41. West Bromwich Albion
  42. West Ham United
  43. Wigan Athletic
  44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  45. Grimsby Town
  46. Wrexham
  47. Accrington Stanley
  48. Fleetwood Town
  49. Ipswich Town
  50. Barnsley
  51. Forest Green Rovers
  52. Portsmouth
  53. Shrewsbury Town
  54. Hartlepool United
  55. Stevenage
  56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
  57. Boreham Wood
  58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
  59. Oxford United
  60. Sheffield Wednesday
  61. Chesterfield
  62. Burton Albion
  63. Walsall
  64. Derby County

