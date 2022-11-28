FA Cup draw: When is the 3rd round draw and how can I watch?

The 2022/23 FA Cup has reached the third-round stage, when non-league sides can draw Premier League teams and the prospect of giant-killings become reality.

Monday evening will see the all-important draw as the 44 teams from the top-two tiers, and the 20 sides who have come through the second round, find out their fates for the first weekend in January.

Anfield - home of reigning FA Cup holders Liverpool - will host the draw and the Reds are joined in the hat by footballing giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and the team they beat on penalties in last season’s final, Chelsea.

At the other end of the spectrum, three non-league sides - Wrexham, Chesterfield and Boreham Wood - have guaranteed their spot in the third round after victories this weekend, while a fourth National League outfit, Dagenham & Redbridge, are also in the draw ahead of their replay with League Two Gillingham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the FA Cup 3rd round draw?

The FA Cup 3rd round draw will take place on Monday 28 November, following a weekend of 2nd-round action. The draw will be made at Anfield between 7pm and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app and will also be streamed on the official FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Which clubs are in the draw?

All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship teams enter the competition at the third-round stage, joining the 20 winners of the second-round ties.

When will the FA Cup 3rd round fixtures be held?

Third-round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday 7 January, 2023.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?