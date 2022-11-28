ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Residents Commended for Decades of Organizing Local Fishing Derby

 4 days ago

The two local men have played an integral part in the event every year.Photo byEd Doyle/ TAP Into Doylestown

Two Bucks County residents were recently recognized for their involvement in one of the area’s most fun and celebrated traditions. Ed Doyle wrote about the local residents for TAP Into Doylestown.

Doylestown’s Borough Council has given thanks to Mike Stachel and Dave Windholz for their decades-long involvement in the town’s annual fishing derby.

Windholz, the owner of Dave’s Sports Center, has been an integral part of the derby for years, supplying fishers with essential gear to partake in the event.

Stachel has been the chair of the “Give a Dam” project, which has worked to fill a local dam with trout for fishing. Through his efforts with a team of volunteers, the project has stocked over 45,000 trout to be fished every year.

The two men are some of the 500 annual volunteers that help to make the event one of Bucks County’s most popular outdoor events.

Read more about the two residents’ involvement in the derby at TAP Into Doylestown.

