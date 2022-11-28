Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia
A Memphis man wanted by police for a deadly shooting was arrested Thursday in Columbia, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. The post Memphis murder suspect arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion
MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
actionnews5.com
Man captured in Missouri for a Memphis murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Fennell was captured by U.S. Marshalls in Missouri after a first-degree murder warrant was issued out of Memphis. The incident happened on November 15, when Memphis police responded to a shooting on Springbrook Avenue. A man was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked. The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle. Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were...
One dead after shooting on South Lauderdale
UPDATE: Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in this homicide. Video surveillance showed a male occupying a red Range Rover flee from the scene before officers could arrive, MPD said. Investigators developed 24-year-old Tawon Bradford as the shooter and have issued a warrant for Second Degree Murder for his arrest. He and the […]
actionnews5.com
Investigation continues into death of FedEx worker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a 48-year-old FedEx worker is mourning the loss of a loved one after he was killed on the job at the World Hub on Wednesday. This is the second death at the Memphis facility this year. Former and current co-workers are reflecting on...
actionnews5.com
Fatal dog attack in West Memphis prompts investigation into property with 14 dogs
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack, after they received news that a dog attack victim from Nov. 8 died from his injuries early last week. According to West Memphis Police, the victim David Sullivan claimed he was attacked by multiple dogs...
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at South Memphis store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was killed Thursday morning. Police were called to Rosewood Market on S Lauderdale Street around 10:44 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect left the scene in a green sedan. There’s no word on what...
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas
MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said. Killed at home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright, and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages […]
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot at Sonic next to Kirby High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old teen was wounded in a shooting nearby a Memphis high school on Wednesday afternoon. The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was later updated to non-critical. It’s unclear if the victim is a student of Kirby High....
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged after man ambushed over gun, shot 7 times in Whitehaven gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested an attempted murder and robbery suspect after he and two others ambushed a man inside a Whitehaven gas station in August. Police say that on Aug. 24, 19-year-old Johnaton “Stank” Craft along with two others followed a man inside the Citgo located at 4907 Airways Boulevard and attempted to rob him of his gun.
actionnews5.com
Trial delayed for murder suspects of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that the Dec. 5 trial date for the suspects in the slaying of Memphis Chamber CEO Phil Trenary has been delayed. The trial date was announced in March. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarious Richardson both face first-degree murder charges...
thv11.com
Two adults, one girl found dead in Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
actionnews5.com
Police arrest pair for gun, drug possession in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On November 29 at 1:15 p.m., Memphis Police Department made a traffic stop on a gray Honda in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street when they noticed the tags had expired in January. While officers were speaking to the driver the side passenger, Deterrius...
5newsonline.com
Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
actionnews5.com
CANCELED: City watch for missing man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for Julius Clark. There were no details given on how he was found.
Comments / 0