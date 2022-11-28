Holiday parties, fundraisers and fairs: Community news

Holiday Block Party in Exeter

EXETER - The Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce and the Exeter Parks and Recreation Department, along with area businesses and organizations, will present the Holiday Block Party in downtown Exeter on Thursday, Dec. 1, starting at 4 p.m.The Exeter High School Vocal Ensemble and Party Time DJ will perform holiday music. At 5 p.m., Santa arrives at the bandstand by way of the Exeter Express. After his arrival, you can visit with Santa at the bandstand and tell him all your holiday wishes; or you can take a ride on the Exeter Express roaming railroad train located in front of the Exeter Town Office building. The train and Santa will head back to the North Pole at 7 p.m.

There'll also be Olaf and the Food Truck Garden next to Town Hall; arts and crafts led by students at Exeter High School and local businesses offering holiday shopping discounts and special activities for all ages.Support the Community Children’s Fund by stopping by The Exeter Congregational Church on Front Streetto view the Gingerbread Houses or visit Exeter Town Hall for a magical display of over 60 decorated trees. For more information visit www.exeterarea.org or call the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce at(603) 772-2411.

Holiday Raffle to benefit Lions Club

The Lions Club of Dover, Rollinsford and South Berwick is holding a Holiday Raffle of a one of a kind TREX bench! This bench is made from plastics that were collected and recycled locally rather than ending up in our landfills. Several benches have already been placed in the community, including the Dover Chamber, Rollinsford Town Hall and South Berwick Transfer Station. Another bench is being dedicated to the Dover400 Committee.

The drawing will be held on Dec. 18. Tickets may be purchased through your local Lions volunteer (email lionsdrsb@gmail.com) or Venmo from your phone. They are $5 each or 5 for $20.

For more information about the Dover, Rollinsford, South Berwick Lions Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/DRSBLionsClub

Old Berwick Historical Society 60th Anniversary Online Auction

SOUTH BERWICK - Old Berwick Historical Society is hosting an online auction as its fall fundraiser from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4. The auction celebrates the society's 60th anniversary in time for some holiday shopping. The Board of Directors has gathered items such as art, hand-made crafts, books, unique experiences, children's items, and food and beverage certificates. Some highlights include a drone picture of your home or local landmark, guitar lessons, an escape room certificate, a stay at Stage House Inn with dinner at Dufour, a historic car tour of South Berwick, local cider, and various items for the home. Items will be hand-delivered locally, within reasonable distance, to winners by arrangement with society volunteers. Most items are available to be mailed or shipped. For more information, and to register to bid, please visit www.oldberwick.org.

Berwick and Somersworth to celebrate the holidays

The communities of Berwick and Somersworth will hold their holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. There'll be a tree lighting outside of Somersworth City Hall on High Street at 1 p.m. by Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard and will officially signal the start of the holiday season in the city. Also taking place outside the Veterans of Foriegn Wars (VFW) on High Street will be an ice sculpture demonstration, which will follow the theme of the parade this year, “Home for the Holidays."

The parade kicks off in Berwick this year from Wilson Street to Allen Street (Route 236), turns right onto Sawmill Hill Road, before crossing the Berwick Somersworth bridge onto Market Street, and then onto High Street, left onto Constitutional Way and will end at the American Legion on the corner of Washington Street.Spectators can expect to see a number of marching bands, several floats and lots of friends from both communities and of course this year's grand marshal, the Summersworth Historical Museum.Before or after the parade be sure to check out the store fronts that are being decorated with paintings by the Somersworth Youth Connection. (SYC). At 4:30 p.m. in Berwick the Ladies Auxiliary will be offering free popcorn and hot chocolate as well as a photo booth for all to enjoy.For further information please contact Beth Poulin at (603) 534-3945 or email srogers@berwickmaine.org.

Nottingham Brass Quintet to perform

KENSINGTON – Renewing a favorite holiday tradition, the Nottingham Brass Quintet will play for Sunday morning worship Dec. 11 at Kensington Congregational Church, 108 Amesbury Road, Kensington. The Brass begin playing an opening prelude set at 9:40. Worship begins at 10 a.m. The annual tradition of having “The Brass” play during the church season of Advent goes back many years. But it’s been interrupted since 2019 due to COVID-related precautions in 2020 and 2021. Kensington Congregational Church is located on Route 150 in the center of town. The congregation is part of the United Church of Christ. Guests may park across Osgood Street in the town lot or in the church lot. If you have questions, email kcc1737@yahoo.com or call (603) 772-5821.

Garrison Players Arts Center presents 'Inspecting Carol'

ROLLINSFORD - A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor, and he is given a role in the current production, “A Christmas Carol.” Everything goes wrong, and hilarity is piled upon hilarity in this comical hit. The Garrison Players will present "Inspecting Carol" Dec. 9 to 18, Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20; student, $15m at www.garrisonplayers.org or at the door. The Garrison Players Arts Center is located at 449 Roberts Road, Rollinsford.

Kittery Art Association Holiday Show and Artisan Bazaar

KITTERY - The Kittery Art Association will hold its annual Holiday Show and Artisan Bazaar Dec. 1 to 18, Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery at 2 Walker Street. It will feature local artists and one of a kind fine art and handmade gifts. For more information visit www.kitteryartassociation.org or contact KAA atinfo@kitteryartassociation.org or call (207) 451-9384.

Kittery Point Fair set for Dec. 2

KITTERY POINT, MAINE - The 106th Annual Fair returns to First Congregational Parish House for the first time since 2019 on Dec. 2. The Fellowship of the First Congregational Church will invite guests inside the 1729 Parish House to shop in person. After two years of successful online Christmas Markets, the event will look a bit more familiar this year to those who’ve made the fair a holiday tradition for decades.Familiar favorites like homemade candies, pies and baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves willbe on display throughout the Parish House. Handmade ornaments, gifts and holiday decor, knitand sewn items can be purchased as well, with sought-after wreaths and greenery arrangements forsale outdoors. Hostess Heaven will offer gently-used treasures of all kinds, while fine aged cheeses,homemade soups and chowders round out the edible offerings.New additions include a more spacious layout, and a single-point checkout for cash or credit foreasier shopping. Guests are invited to stroll the church grounds while enjoying hot cocoa, hot homemade beignets,and caroling around the fire pit. When it gets chilly, duck inside the 1730 church sanctuary, wherepianist Susan Tredwell will set the holiday mood beginning at 4 p.m. Traditional folk musicfeaturing fiddle, mandolin and guitar by Seacoast Musical Friends will follow at 5 p.m.For questions, contact Jennifer Gray at KitterypointUCC@gmail.com or 207-439-0650.

Birchtree Center celebrates Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH - On Wednesday, Nov. 23, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie were all part of the day’s lessons at The Birchtree Center. The nonprofit’s day school in Portsmouth serves students with autism – and many of these students need extra preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving can be a challenge for many individuals with autism, according to Sandra Pierce-Jordan, executive director at the center. “The unfamiliar foods, large and noisy gatherings and disruption to daily routines can all be difficult for our students,” she said. “That’s why we do a practice feast every year here at Birchtree.”

Students and instructors teamed up earlier this week to prepare side dishes and craft centerpieces. Staff volunteers took on the turkey-roasting duties. On Wednesday everyone gathered for a typical Thanksgiving meal. A student offered a toast expressing gratitude for tacos, dancing, energy and more. Then staff and students sat down to try the food. Some students ate with enthusiasm, while others took cautious nibbles – or requested chicken nuggets instead. Instructors encouraged students to try unfamiliar foods and helped students become accustomed to a group meal.

The Birchtree Center has much to be thankful for this fall as it celebrates the nonprofit’s 20th birthday. The organization first opened its doors in Portsmouth in December 2002 as a tiny school serving just two students with autism. It was the first and only New Hampshire school serving students with autism exclusively – a distinction that continues to this day. Birchtree’s day school now enrolls 36 students, who travel as much as two hours per day to attend the intensive, year-round program. Over the past two decades The Birchtree Center has also expanded its offerings into local public schools. Last year Birchtree’s staff traveled 36,070 miles to provide training, consultation and services for public-school students with autism.

According to Pierce-Jordan, the nonprofit is named after New Hampshire's state tree, the white birch. This shallow-rooted tree often grows in clusters to survive. Similarly, students with autism need to be surrounded by supportive family and community to flourish. “We’re so grateful to our incredible community of students, families, staff, board members, volunteers and supporters who have helped so many local students to thrive over the past two decades,” said Pierce-Jordan.