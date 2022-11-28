ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to conduct security training

KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard officials announced the yard will conduct routine security response training Tuesday, Nov. 29 beginning at 11 a.m.

The training will occur in multiple locations on the shipyard including the vicinity of the shipyard’s former naval prison, Jamaica Island, as well as in the Piscataqua River adjacent to the shipyard’s shorelines. This exercise is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force. This is not in response to any specific threat, but is regularly scheduled training.

Due to the location of the training exercise, members of the public may hear noise or see security personnel, including Navy harbor patrol boats, responding to the training event.

