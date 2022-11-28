ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

A beloved Arlington cafe says goodbye: ‘It was a crazy idea and we’ve had a great run’

By Bud Kennedy
 5 days ago

Fork in the Road has reached it.

After a nine-year struggle, the eclectic central Arlington gourmet sandwich shop known for burgers and mac-and-three-cheese “crack-a-roni” will close Saturday, Dec. 3, chef Josh Hopkins said.

High food costs, the lack of help and the exhaustion of running a small restaurant figured into Hopkins’ decision not to renew the lease at 1821 S. Fielder Road, he said.

“When gasoline was $5 a gallon, food prices went up, too,” he said Monday after announcing the closing on social media.

Chef-owner Josh Hopkins of Fork in the Road in Arlington. Bob Booth/Star-Telegram archives

“But now, gasoline is under $3, but nobody’s prices are down. And you still can’t find what you need.”

Hopkins, a veteran of Dallas restaurants such as the Green Room and chef Stephan Pyles’ Star Canyon, opened the shop in 2014 to branch out with his own chef-driven burger-and-sandwich grill.

“It was a crazy idea, and we’ve had a great run,” he said. “I’m proud of what we built. I’m super happy about what we’ve done for Arlington.”

Three-cheese “crack-a-roni” at Fork in the Road in Arlington. Bob Booth/Star-Telegram archives

Fork in the Road received a transfusion of support in June, when local Facebook foodie groups rallied around it as the No. 1 small, locally owned cafe in a city known for unique little burger grills and ethnic restaurants.

But business “died down again,” Hopkins said.

Since he announced the closing, he has received bitter social media complaints from customers who came back once or twice.

To find Arlington’s hidden-fave restaurant, look for the Fork in the Road. Bob Booth/Star-Telegram archives

“They thought that was enough,” he said. “But we’ve been living on the edge the last three years. It’s just us. We’re exhausted”

Fork in the Road will open regular hours this week: lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday; forkintheroadarlington.com .

David J Anthony Sr.
4d ago

yeah I have given up on eating out in any restaurant these days. for what they are charging for lunch and dinner at any restaurant, I can go to the grocery store and buy enough food to Last for a week for the same price.

7
M CA
4d ago

tough out here for restaurants. especially the ma and pop ones. I try to support local, but between gas prices, bills and such, it's tough to get out to these places these days.

3
Critical Thinker
4d ago

Although their food was purdy gud😏, guess nobody wanted to wear a mask while they eat. Well bye 👋.

