klkntv.com
Illinois man caught with crack in Lincoln traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Illinois man was arrested after deputies found crack and marijuana in his vehicle, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday, a Lincoln Police officer pulled over a vehicle because of an illegal window tint near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street.
klin.com
Three Teens Arrested For Vandalism At Super Saver Store
Lincoln Police were called to the Super Saver near 48th and ‘O’ just after 6:00 last night on a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items inside the store. “Arriving officers were alerted by bystanders that the males responsible had left the Super Saver and were believed to be in Target,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers continued to Target and observed two males matching the provided clothing description exiting.”
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
1011now.com
LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an Illinois man is facing drug charges after more than 50 grams of crack cocaine was found in his car. According to LSO, Thursday afternoon two officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped a car with California plates near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn for a traffic violation.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to prison for leaving noose on Black co-worker’s seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend months in prison for intimidating a Black co-worker with a noose, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Bruce A. Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison for interference with federally protected activities, which is a civil rights violation.
klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
1011now.com
Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
klkntv.com
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
News Channel Nebraska
Car chase ends in Otoe County corn field
SYRACUSE – A Plattsmouth man is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Otoe County on Nov. 25. Nolan Cherek, 20, is charged with a pursuit that ended in a corn field near County Road 28 south of Highway 2. An arrest affidavit says Cherek and...
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
