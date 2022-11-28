ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

Related
korncountry.com

Two arrested after police chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Two new CPD officers sworn in

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two new Columbus police officers were sworn in during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting held on Tuesday at Columbus City Hall. Officer Kathryn Bunnell (CPD #291) graduated high school in Idaho and earned a Political Science degree from Whitworth University. She served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged. Bunnell later joined the Riley Police Department in Kansas as a police officer for nearly three years.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun

HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
HOPE, IN
korncountry.com

Edinburgh man charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have announced that they have formally charged Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew...
EDINBURGH, IN
korncountry.com

Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away

Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
1017thepoint.com

TWO INJURED BY GUNSHOTS IN FAYETTE COUNTY

(Fayette County, IN)--Two people suffered gunshot injuries overnight in Fayette County. Very little information has been released so far, but, according to scanner traffic, officers and medics were sent to a southern Fayette County location where they found two injured people at around 11:30 Wednesday night. A medical helicopter landed in the Nulltown area at midnight. There’s no word on the identity of the victims, their current conditions, or whether or not any arrests have been made.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy