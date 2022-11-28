Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Two arrested after police chase through Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
WIBC.com
Indiana Fugitive Takes Family Members Hostage, Kills Himself
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.–A wanted man made a standoff with cops a family affair. After a grueling 12 hours trying to get the man to give up, Indiana State Police say he shot and killed himself. Corey Jenkins, 38, was a fugitive, wanted on several felony warrants. State police did...
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
ISP: Wanted man kills himself after 12-hour standoff in Jennings County
When deputies arrived, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the residence and held family members inside against their will with a firearm, ISP said.
Man who shot friend thought he was holding an airsoft gun, records say
A young man who fatally shot his friend in Hope, Ind., Saturday told police he thought the real .40-caliber automatic in his hand was an airsoft gun.
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
korncountry.com
Two new CPD officers sworn in
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two new Columbus police officers were sworn in during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting held on Tuesday at Columbus City Hall. Officer Kathryn Bunnell (CPD #291) graduated high school in Idaho and earned a Political Science degree from Whitworth University. She served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged. Bunnell later joined the Riley Police Department in Kansas as a police officer for nearly three years.
Court docs: 18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in deadly Hope shooting thought he had an airsoft gun
HOPE, Indiana — An 18-year-old from Fowler, Indiana, is now facing a reckless homicide charge after a deadly shooting in Hope. Police responded to a home on Elm Street after a 911 call reporting a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Officers from the Hope Police Department attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 18-year-old Jesse Bragg, died at the scene.
korncountry.com
Edinburgh man charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities have announced that they have formally charged Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew...
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
korncountry.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
'Life-changing' drug treatment program at Bartholomew County jail recognizes latest graduates
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County sheriff is recognizing the graduates of BART, the jail's drug treatment program. BART stands for begin, accept, reveal and transform. Organizers call them core, clinical parts to bring about change in any person. How does it work?. The program lasts 12 weeks and...
Connersville man believed to have killed himself after shooting father
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man shot his father and then fatally shot himself Wednesday night. Deputies responded to a report of two people who had been shot in the 3100 block of West County Road 650 South in Connersville shortly after 11 p.m.
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
WLKY.com
Indiana's last 7 WWII veterans come together to celebrate their 'last hoorah'
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana's last living World War II veterans gathered to honor fallen soldiers and celebrate their journeys. Known as the "Magnificent 7," the team met up to celebrate what they called their last hoorah. The number of WWII veterans is dwindling daily. Less than 200,000 are...
korncountry.com
Johnson formally charged, now held without bond at Jennings County Jail
NORTH VERNON – As of Monday, former Columbus North High School employee John Johnson is now being held without bond at Jennings County Jail. Prosecutors formally charged him with child solicitation. It has a potential jail sentence of two to 12 years. Jennings Circuit Court Judge Murielle S. Bright...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
1017thepoint.com
TWO INJURED BY GUNSHOTS IN FAYETTE COUNTY
(Fayette County, IN)--Two people suffered gunshot injuries overnight in Fayette County. Very little information has been released so far, but, according to scanner traffic, officers and medics were sent to a southern Fayette County location where they found two injured people at around 11:30 Wednesday night. A medical helicopter landed in the Nulltown area at midnight. There’s no word on the identity of the victims, their current conditions, or whether or not any arrests have been made.
