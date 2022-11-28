Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Escape Room With Cocktails Coming to Boston
If you consider yourself a Disney adult, or just simply are over 21 years of age and enjoy Disney, an experience is coming to Boston, MA, next year that you may want to go explore. Imagine stepping into a Disney movie while sipping on a delicious cocktail. You can be...
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting to Bring the 2022 Christmas Cheer
The 2022 Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting is right around the corner!. Holiday parades and tree lightings are the unofficial kickoff to the holidays in whatever town you're in. Let me be the first to tell you that going to these parades matters. Whether you think your...
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle Dock Pond brings families and friends together, as well as community members who normally would never know each other. I have met many community...
Granite Staters Share Memories of the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
Paul and Yoko. Axl and Slash. Rineman and Fox Run. Beefs that will live in infamy. A few weeks back, while reminiscing about the old Newington Mall. your wonderful memories, yours truly referred to The Mall at Fox Run as “once great” and “shrinking,” which was met with a prompt (but polite) e-mail from the Fox Run folks sharing that the mall is still cranking along.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts
The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend
If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Billie Eilish Gives Shoutout to Boston, MA, in Recent Vanity Fair Interview
It's always cool when a celebrity reveals that they're fond of our neck of the woods, so this writer was obviously excited after hearing singer-songwriter Billie Eilish give a shoutout to New England's own Boston, Massachusetts, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Billie Eilish has been killing it these...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
3 Things You May Not Have Known About the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
I wrote an article in August recalling the old Newington Mall. It led to another piece in which readers and listeners shared their own memories to help me fill in the blanks. In the article, however, I also mentioned the Seacoast’s current mall, Fox Run, and referred to it as “once great” and “shrinking.”
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash
Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
Fans Roast Prince William and Princess Kate at Boston Celtics Game Last Night
Last night, the Boston Celtics notched their 18th win of the season at home at TD Garden last night by beating the Miami Heat 134-121. On top of that, C's star Jayson Tatum had a huge night, leading the way to the win by putting up 49 points by himself. That's literally over one-third of the entire team's points from last night.
Andover Native Jay Leno to Return to Stage This Weekend
Jay Leno has said repeatedly that the biggest challenge for standups (in terms of longevity) is simply just getting on stage, and making themselves go out, get in the car, and tell jokes. So, it’s no surprise that the Andover native is set to return to the stage this weekend,...
17 Things I’d Say if I Sat Next to William and Kate at a Boston Celtics Game
Along with the red-hot Bruins (led by their esteemed President Sea Bass), the Celtics have become the hottest ticket in Boston. With a league best record as favorites to win the 2023 title, the Green have begun drawing celebrities much the way the Red Sox did once upon a time.
