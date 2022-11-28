ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Staters Share Memories of the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

Paul and Yoko. Axl and Slash. Rineman and Fox Run. Beefs that will live in infamy. A few weeks back, while reminiscing about the old Newington Mall. your wonderful memories, yours truly referred to The Mall at Fox Run as “once great” and “shrinking,” which was met with a prompt (but polite) e-mail from the Fox Run folks sharing that the mall is still cranking along.
Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts

The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash

Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
Andover Native Jay Leno to Return to Stage This Weekend

Jay Leno has said repeatedly that the biggest challenge for standups (in terms of longevity) is simply just getting on stage, and making themselves go out, get in the car, and tell jokes. So, it’s no surprise that the Andover native is set to return to the stage this weekend,...
