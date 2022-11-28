Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery
During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
Police: Man shot, killed by Virginia Beach Police after pointing gun at officer
A man has died after being shot by a police officer in Virginia Beach Thursday, police. Deshawn Whitaker died early Friday morning.
Norfolk man dies after being shot by Virginia Beach officer, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man shot by a Virginia Beach officer died in the hospital early Friday morning, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, 28, and the person with him as Jacqueline Ortiz, 20, of Norfolk. The situation unfolded...
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Pickering Street
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
Police investigate shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:12 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.
Analyst: VB officer who shot, killed man is justified in their actions
A former chief of police for Norfolk said the actions of a Virginia Beach Police officer are justified. This comes after police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at an officer.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to two indecent exposure incidents
An arrest was made in connection to two indecent exposure incidents on Thursday, November 24, in the Burbage Grant area of Suffolk.
WAVY News 10
Felon from Norfolk gets 12-plus years on new gun charges after prior convictions
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felon from Norfolk with multiple previous gun-related convictions will serve more than 12 years in prison after prosecutors say he was found with a gun and ammunition again. In one incident that led to his latest conviction, police said he fired several rounds at...
2 people, officer injured following shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
2 people remain hospitalized following Virginia Beach officer-involved shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
2 injured following shooting on Howard St. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Howard Street. Police say and adult man and woman were both transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
Police: 3 Norfolk teens lead police chase in stolen vehicle with firearms inside
Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.
Portsmouth PD search for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion
The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
NBC12
Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
