WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
13News Now

Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Pickering Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
NBC12

Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
13News Now

13News Now

