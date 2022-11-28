Read full article on original website
Neighbors say they heard argument before deadly shooting of 21-year-old at Indy apartment
Police believe everyone involved in the case has been accounted for, and one woman was taken into custody for questioning.
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
Man found guilty in 2021 robbery, murder that occurred inside Indy hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Davoncia Beasley has been found guilty in the murder and robbery of Keegan Wolf that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel in September 2021. A jury found Beasley guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery after a two-day jury trial. Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2023. He faces between 45 and 65 […]
UPDATE: Man convicted in fatal shooting of Keegan Wolf at hotel on Lafayette Road
Update: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Dec. 1, 2022, that Davoncia Beasley was convicted of Murder, Felony Murder, and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony) for a 2021 robbery that resulted in the death of Keegan Wolf, according to a news release. A jury returned the guilty-as-charged verdict after a two-day trial. Beasley was also convicted of the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement and the Felony Firearm Enhancement.
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
25-year-old Indianapolis man convicted in deadly robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for an Indianapolis man in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side. Davoncia Beasley, 25, has been convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021, police...
Woman convicted for 2021 murder and robbery
A woman has been convicted for the 2021 murder and robbery that killed a man. Marion County Prosecutor announced the conviction today.
Indianapolis police locate man missing from northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police located a man who has been reported missing from the northwest side of Indianapolis. Jerry Tucker, 71, was last seen Friday afternoon. Police said he was located safely Saturday morning. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
Man dead after shooting on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police say a man died in a shooting Friday morning on Indy’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting around 5:25 a.m. They found a man later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Mitchell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating […]
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
1 dead after shooting near 38th Street and Central Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near north side. IMPD officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers...
Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom
On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
Docs: Man stabbed with screwdriver after Thanksgiving day altercation
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents suggest a disagreement over the timing of a Thanksgiving day gathering played a part in a man getting stabbed with a screwdriver. Police arrested Charles Harris, 58, after responding to a stabbing at a home on S. Madison Street in Muncie around 2 p.m. on November 24. Police interviewed the […]
Man Found Shot to Death in a Back Yard
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was found shot to death in the backyard of a house on the northwest side of Indianapolis. A neighbor called police just before 8 p.m. and alerted them to the shooting. The shooting happened on West 29th St., near I-65 and just east of Dr. Martin Luther...
More than 20 years after admitting to killing wife and son, Indianapolis man still awaits trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sept. 21, 1999, police looking into armed robberies of two Pizza Hut restaurants found two bodies stuffed in a freezer inside of the garage at 3950 Thrush Drive on the near westside of Indianapolis. Within days of the discovery, police made an arrest. The suspect,...
Witnesses claim domestic disturbance led to deadly shooting in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — One man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Cumberland. Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, neighbors at the Elmtree Park Apartments awoke to the sound of a violent argument. “I heard them knocking saying, ‘Come unlock the door. Come outside’,” neighbor Nikki Falconer said. “That’s what I heard. He was asking them to come […]
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Man dead after West 29th Street shooting on Indy's near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting north of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night. IMPD officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West 29th Street, near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street, after a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Police found a...
Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder.
IMPD asks for public's help locating suspect in 2021 double homicide on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a double homicide on Indianapolis' far east side in June 2021. Lamar Ball, 33, was identified by detectives as a suspect in the homicides of 23-year-old Justice Wills and 20-year-old Eric Colvin. On June 28, 2021,...
