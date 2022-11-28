Read full article on original website
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Middleburg Heights thanks to new license plate reading cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Nov. 9, Middleburg Heights police were tipped off to a possible homicide suspect driving in their community. Marlon Hale was accused of purposely driving over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend a day earlier in Cleveland. It wasn’t a person who tipped off police, but instead a...
WFMJ.com
Police chase man with multiple theft warrants through Austintown Giant Eagle
Austintown Police apprehended a suspect at Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2022 for active theft warrants with the Austintown and Boardman Police Departments, along with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office. When police spotted the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Lewis Brown at the store's self check-out line...
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Body of old homeowner found in Cleveland Heights basement by new homeowner
Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said they found a body in the basement.
huroninsider.com
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
South Euclid police nab teens wanted for questioning in string of car thefts
After a 30 minute foot chase Friday, South Euclid police officers arrested two teenage suspects wanted for questioning in a string of car thefts.
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula County Deputies arrest 5 suspects involved in string break-ins at UPS
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s office, five suspects who are believed to be involved in a string of break-ins at United Postal Service (UPS) facilities across the East Coast, were arrested early Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the Austinburg UPS facility around 2:20...
Two dozen rounds fired at Akron home: Police
Akron police are looking for the suspects who fired two dozen rounds at a home with people inside Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 13-year-old girl has been found safe after going missing from her home on the city’s west side Tuesday. Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29. The police report stated Ava may have been with a teenager in a...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in Akron was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin said Adarus Black is eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Earlier this month, a jury unanimously...
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night found under bridge, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night on the city’s West side. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers were called out to the area of Madison Avenue and W. 112th Street...
