ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Police chase man with multiple theft warrants through Austintown Giant Eagle

Austintown Police apprehended a suspect at Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2022 for active theft warrants with the Austintown and Boardman Police Departments, along with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office. When police spotted the suspect later identified as 33-year-old Lewis Brown at the store's self check-out line...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands

SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
CLEVELAND, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police find missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 13-year-old girl has been found safe after going missing from her home on the city’s west side Tuesday. Ava Conomy was reported missing by her mom on Nov. 29. The police report stated Ava may have been with a teenager in a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy