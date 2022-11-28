ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Steven Giza obituary

Steven M. Giza, 59, the beloved partner of Lily Marshall, died suddenly Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Boston, son of the late John F. Giza Jr. and Marguerite (“Bunny”) Giza, he was raised in Ipswich with a passion for old 1960s sit-coms, and loud rock music. He...
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Robert Bodwell obituary

Robert G. Bodwell, 80, of Ipswich, passed away at home on November 26, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. Bob was born on November 15, 1942 in Newburyport to William H. Bodwell and Alberta E. (Bailey) Bodwell. Bob worked in the food industry as a salesman and in national accounts...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston

BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log November 21 to 27, 2022

5:40 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 8:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Turkey Shore Road and Labor In Vain Road. 8:58 a.m. Fire department called out to Sunset Drive. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Topsfield Road. 11:30 a.m. Fire department called out to...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston

Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River

The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
thelocalne.ws

Rowley police and fire log November 20 to 27, 2022

1:51 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street and Boxford Road. 9:34 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a written warning on Main Street. 2:02 p.m. Emergency medical services to the Newburyport Turnpike. 2:22 p.m. Message delivery on Boxford Road. 3:00 p.m. Lost/found property on Leslie Road.
ROWLEY, MA

