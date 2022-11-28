Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Holiday Stroll to take place Dec. 3
Downtown businesses have invited the public to stroll downtown as they prepare for the holidays. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
thelocalne.ws
Steven Giza obituary
Steven M. Giza, 59, the beloved partner of Lily Marshall, died suddenly Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born in Boston, son of the late John F. Giza Jr. and Marguerite (“Bunny”) Giza, he was raised in Ipswich with a passion for old 1960s sit-coms, and loud rock music. He...
thelocalne.ws
Jingle Bell Walk — and Santa — to connect all ages this holiday season
IPSWICH — As is his wont, Santa Claus is coming to town. In addition to his usual overnight gig Christmas Eve, the bearded one will drop by Ipswich on December 10. On that day, he will take part in the annual Jingle Bell Walk organized by Ipswich High School’s Interact Club.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
thelocalne.ws
Robert Bodwell obituary
Robert G. Bodwell, 80, of Ipswich, passed away at home on November 26, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. Bob was born on November 15, 1942 in Newburyport to William H. Bodwell and Alberta E. (Bailey) Bodwell. Bob worked in the food industry as a salesman and in national accounts...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Dog sickened by potentially deadly disease is rescued after being found on a street in East Boston
BOSTON — A dog nicknamed “Tuesday” is in the intensive care unit at a Boston animal after being rescued Monday while wandering along a street in East Boston. The MSPCA says the pup was found outside Monday night and is ill with Parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment. The MSPCA got involved after Boston Animal Control reached out for help.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log November 21 to 27, 2022
5:40 a.m. Disturbance at Dunkin Donuts in Lords Square. 8:22 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint on Turkey Shore Road and Labor In Vain Road. 8:58 a.m. Fire department called out to Sunset Drive. Please Support Local Advertisers. 10:32 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Topsfield Road. 11:30 a.m. Fire department called out to...
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
Lindsey’s Owner Explains ‘Harsh Reality’ Behind Closure of Beloved Wareham Restaurant
After one of the most trying days of her life, Cheri Lindsey joined Michael and Maddie Tuesday morning to talk more in-depth about why her iconic Wareham restaurant closed so abruptly Monday. She told us the biggest problem at Lindsey's Family Restaurant, by far, was staffing. She simply didn't have...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log November 20 to 27, 2022
1:51 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street and Boxford Road. 9:34 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a written warning on Main Street. 2:02 p.m. Emergency medical services to the Newburyport Turnpike. 2:22 p.m. Message delivery on Boxford Road. 3:00 p.m. Lost/found property on Leslie Road.
