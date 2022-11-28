ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Instant buildings: Tilt-wall construction a traffic stopper

Turns out tilt-wall construction is more than just a super-strong building technique, producing steel and concrete structures that, barring redevelopment, will stand for centuries. It’s also a dramatic spectacle. “It literally slowed traffic out on 41st Street. You could see them hitting the brakes when they looked over,” said...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Robb Report

This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach

A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views.  Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
VERO BEACH, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Palm Beach real estate market shifts as homes linger on the market

December 2022 —Palm Beach County, an area that has emerged as the “Wall Street of the South” with an influx of executives moving their families and businesses to the area, has been experiencing a slight drop-off in the housing market as the number of closed sales slightly decline. Despite the slow down in transactions, inventory and median home prices continue to riseopens PDF file , according to a recent market report by Florida Realtors.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Okeechobee County - Mosquito Control Spraying Next Week

Okeechobee County - Thursday December 1, 2022: Okeechobee Emergency Management has scheduled Mosquito control spraying for next week from Monday, December 5 until Wednesday December 7. However, officials advise that it is possible that the spraying may also be extended until Thursday December 8, if needed. The treatment applications will...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance

The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
STUART, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
VERO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County

Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy