west-palm-beach-news.com
Feds settle with West Palm Seaside nursing residence for $1.75 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A large West Palm Beach nursing home will pay $1.75 million to settle claims it gave COVID-19 vaccines to wealthy donors who were not eligible for the shots. The shots were given out in late 2020 when the vaccines had just rolled out and...
veronews.com
Instant buildings: Tilt-wall construction a traffic stopper
Turns out tilt-wall construction is more than just a super-strong building technique, producing steel and concrete structures that, barring redevelopment, will stand for centuries. It’s also a dramatic spectacle. “It literally slowed traffic out on 41st Street. You could see them hitting the brakes when they looked over,” said...
This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach
A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views. Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
REAL ESTATE DISASTER: Palm Beach County New Sales Plummet
More Than 50-Percent Drop Year To Year. But New Listings In Palm Beach County Soar. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –Never mind the 80-degree temps in December. The Palm Beach County Real Estate market is so chilly, you might need a jacket and […]
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Palm Beach real estate market shifts as homes linger on the market
December 2022 —Palm Beach County, an area that has emerged as the “Wall Street of the South” with an influx of executives moving their families and businesses to the area, has been experiencing a slight drop-off in the housing market as the number of closed sales slightly decline. Despite the slow down in transactions, inventory and median home prices continue to riseopens PDF file , according to a recent market report by Florida Realtors.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County - Mosquito Control Spraying Next Week
Okeechobee County - Thursday December 1, 2022: Okeechobee Emergency Management has scheduled Mosquito control spraying for next week from Monday, December 5 until Wednesday December 7. However, officials advise that it is possible that the spraying may also be extended until Thursday December 8, if needed. The treatment applications will...
WPBF News 25
Real estate agent: Rent prices in West Palm Beach will continue to rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While theprice of rent has gone up across all of South Florida, one of the areas where the price increases are most dramatic is Downtown West Palm Beach. Experts say that won't change any time soon. Burt Minkoff, real estate agent and senior director...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance
The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
Port St. Lucie city manager to retire amid population growth
Port St. Lucie, a growing area, announced its city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year.
Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County
A driver in Martin County was arrested after deputies said he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a wall and took off.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New West Palm Seaside location opens
Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
hometownnewstc.com
Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
Jupiter turnpike exits closed for the weekend as state removes Indiantown Road toll booths
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exit from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. Those driving northbound who want to exit from the...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Health Care for Residents of Palm Beach County
Dr. Laurie P. Rothman Joins TGH as the First Concierge Care Physician to be Part of Florida’s Leading Academic Medical Center. As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary health care practice on Florida’s East Coast. Laurie P. Rothman, M.D., is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health.
Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach
The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it.
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
cw34.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
