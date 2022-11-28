ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road

Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs

For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
GREAT BEND, KS
Approved contributions this month to USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend.  An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month

TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
KANSAS STATE
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)

NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hoop Dreams: Youth basketball league moving forward in Great Bend

Ethan Thomas is not letting his old basketball memories go. In October, Thomas approached the Barton County Commission about funding a youth basketball league that would involve area public and private schools. The travel league would be a throwback to Thomas' own elementary days when he played in a Christian basketball league. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but the plan continues to move forward with games at Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA).
GREAT BEND, KS
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake

NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display

Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
HOISINGTON, KS
Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday

BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
BUSHTON, KS
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home

TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

