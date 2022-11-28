Read full article on original website
Mendez joins nail-technician team at Renue Salon in Great Bend
The new nail technician at Renue Salon, Spa and Fashion Boutique, 1419 Main, is gratified that she has found a home at long-time Great Bend business. Valeria Mendez, a Ness County native, is now accepting clients who seek professional nail care. “I already feel comfortable at Renue because it has...
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road
Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs
For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
Approved contributions this month to USD 428
The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend. An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
Barton Co. to revisit the idea of rent-free space for state agency
The Barton County Commission decided Wednesday to table the discussion of allowing the Kansas Parole office to occupy a county office building rent free. Barton County Operations Director Matt Patzner said an agreement with the state was established years ago to allow the State of Kansas Parole office to be housed at 1208 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
🎤City Edition: Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick that aired Nov. 30, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Building leadership skills at Great Bend’s Lincoln Elementary
Jose Arias, Student Family Advocate at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend, was charged with revitalizing the grade school’s student council (STUCO). At Wednesday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon, Arias mentioned he wanted to find ways to put the students into positions to build and recognize their leadership abilities.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (11/30)
NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Ratify Repair of 2008 Ford F-350: -Darren Williams, County Works Director, provided details. Mr. Williams initiated the repair of a 2008 Ford F-350 at Bob’s Service Center. The total cost for repairs was $5,715.89. The Commission ratified that expenditure. COUNTY ENGINEER: Off-System Bridge...
Employees evacuated after fire at South Hutchinson Plant
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
Hoop Dreams: Youth basketball league moving forward in Great Bend
Ethan Thomas is not letting his old basketball memories go. In October, Thomas approached the Barton County Commission about funding a youth basketball league that would involve area public and private schools. The travel league would be a throwback to Thomas' own elementary days when he played in a Christian basketball league. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but the plan continues to move forward with games at Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA).
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday
BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
Friday on Sports Day
- Great Bend Lady Panther Basketball coach Cindy Beck. - Sports in Kansas and K-Preps contributor Conor Nichol.
Santa’s Workshop brings the Christmas season to Great Bend kids
While there are many events and celebrations that welcome the Christmas season to the Great Bend area, Santa’s Workshop is tailored to usher in the holiday spirit for children. The 26th Annual Santa’s Workshop, hosted by the Great Bend Recreation Commission at the City Auditorium, will take place Monday,...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Kansas man hospitalized after fire in two-story home
TOPEKA —One person was injured in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 6p.m. on Thursday, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house at 833 SE Chestnut Street in Topeka, according to a Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Firefighters performed a primary search and found...
