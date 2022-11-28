ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, LA

Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department partners with CASA of NELA to collect Christmas gifts for local foster children

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced on Monday, November 28, 2022, that the department will partner with CASA of Northeast Louisiana for the “Stuff A Bus” event. The fire department will serve as a drop-off site for new and unwrapped Christmas gifts that will be given to local foster children throughout the area.

Donators can drop off toys at any time and any day at the fire station located at 905 Harvard Street in Winnsboro, La.

11-year-old West Monroe boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Christmas time again and the Ark-La-Miss is experiencing the Christmas spirit with Christmas Parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and other holiday events. In West Monroe, La., an 11-year-old resident is planning to do his part by giving others the Christmas spirit. A couple of weeks ago, 11-year-old Cadeyn Williams, who […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Christmas Along the Bayou in Tallulah on December 4

TALLULAH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas Along the Bayou will take over the town of Tallulah this Sunday, December 4. Enjoy a parade, a fireworks show, and much more! This year, 99-year-old WWII Veteran, Rufus Puckett, will be the Grand Marshal. Watch the video above for more on Sunday’s event.
TALLULAH, LA
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
MONROE, LA
ULM’s Giving Tuesday campaign receives nearly $150K in donations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that faculty, staff, students, and community supporters donated approximately $147,433 for their 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign. According to the university, the goal was set for $100,000 but due to the generosity of the 159 donors, the school received more donations […]
MONROE, LA
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
MONROE, LA
