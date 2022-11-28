Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department partners with CASA of NELA to collect Christmas gifts for local foster children

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced on Monday, November 28, 2022, that the department will partner with CASA of Northeast Louisiana for the “Stuff A Bus” event. The fire department will serve as a drop-off site for new and unwrapped Christmas gifts that will be given to local foster children throughout the area.

Donators can drop off toys at any time and any day at the fire station located at 905 Harvard Street in Winnsboro, La.