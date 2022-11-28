Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families...
Where to Watch Saturday: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
Parents told to cut recalled children’s toy in half, throw it away
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WXIN) – Parents who bought an activity toy for their children are being told to cut it in half and throw it away following a report of a potentially faulty seam. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said HABA is recalling its Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek...
