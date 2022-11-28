ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Where to Watch Saturday: SU vs. Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy