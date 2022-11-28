Read full article on original website
Purdue Regular Season Top 10 Plays
The regular season has come and gone for our beloved Boilermakers, but I thought it would be nice to take a look back at some of the best plays of the season. Just a little something to get you hyped for this special Saturday night in Indianapolis:. HM) Jalen Graham...
Purdue vs. Michigan: Blake Corum Out For Remainder Of Season
Michigan star tailback Blake Corum has been ruled out for the remainder of the Wolverines’ season prior to the Big 10 Championship Game against Purdue. Corum suffered a knee injury in Michigan’s second-to-last game of the regular season against Illinois before rushing only twice against Ohio State. He’ll undergo surgery after spending a large portion of the season as a top three Heisman Trophy Candidate.
Boilers Survive and Advance in Five
Purdue came out on the right side of a messy match as they bested Tennessee in five sets, 14-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11. Star freshman Eva Hudson posted a double-double racking up 23 kills on .400 hitting to go with 14 digs, one ace, and one block. Emma Ellis and Emily Brown made key plays down the stretch and Grace Balensiefer came off the bench to orchestrate the offense.
Regular Season Reliving: Part II
If you didn’t catch the first part of this regular season reliving, you can find it here. In the second half of the season, Purdue would face some really good and really bad defenses. Also on purpose, Purdue would surprise us each week, but who needs a healthy blood pressure? Some trophies and crowns were on the line as well, so let’s take a look at the second half of the regular season:
Does Purdue Have a Shot Against Michigan?
Purdue basketball found a way to grind out a victory over Florida State in what turns out to be the last Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unfortunately the Big Ten didn’t win it this year but Purdue pulled their weight. Ryan and I discuss what happened in this game and why an early struggle against a not good team might be a good thing for this young team.
Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game - Staff Predictions
Jumbo Heroes (6-6): Well, with my pick of Purdue over IU hitting last week I officially attained bowl eligibility. Sure, I might be going to play in the Detroit (insert sponsor name here) Bowl but I’ll take it. This Purdue team is so hard to get a read on. They have looked very good in spurts and downright awful in others. It’s that inconsistency that I think spells their doom for this game. I think Purdue has a puncher’s chance but maybe not enough to convince me to choose them here. Listen to today’s podcast episode if you’d like to hear more.
What Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game Means To Me- From The Fans
Like many of you, Purdue holds a special place in my heart. I don’t know if it was the warm brick buildings as we drove in for freshman orientation, all the students gathered in the bookstore getting ready for classes to start, or the sign outside Lambda Chi that read “Free Swim Lessons for Freshman” accompanied with a baby pool. But the moment I stepped onto Purdue’s campus, I knew I was home. I had siblings, cousins and uncles who also attended Purdue so the Boiler blood runs deep with me. As someone who grew up playing and watching sports, it was only natural I fell in love with Purdue Athletics.
Purdue vs Michigan Game Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Purdue as a 17 point underdog in its home state. 4 quarters away from a Rose Bowl are the Purdue Boilermakers. Who would have believed that would be possible just 4 months ago? Hell, who would have believed that would be possible 4 weeks ago? Purdue (8-4, 6-3) will take on its toughest opponent to date on Saturday and try to pull off one of the most improbable conference championship victories in years. Unfortunately, Michigan (12-0, 9-0) still has everything to play for as Jim Harbaugh and company look to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff. It will be a tough match, so let’s take a look at how these teams stack up:
How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
Purdue Basketball: Purdue 79 - Florida State 69
Purdue headed south to Tallahassee and brought home a 79 to 69 victory over the Noles pushing their record to 7-0 and securing a victory in their ACC/Big10 Challenge swan song. Once again, Purdue started the game cold. The Seminole length bothered shooters and the Boilermakers committed 8 first half...
Boiler Breakdown | Purdue’s 2nd Half Offensive Shift vs. Indiana
The offensive struggles in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers was evident to even the most casual of football fans for the Purdue Boilermakers. Some of those struggles are likely explained to the news of Aidan O’Connell’s family grieving of the passing of his older brother. However, some of the play calling was just really poor and Jeff Brohm admitted that in talking to reporters after the game saying “There was pressure to figure out a way to close this thing out. The first half wasn’t pretty. The did a good job on us and mixed some things up. We had to come out in the second half and adjust some things on offense.” Brohm would later go on to mention that the focus in the second half was going to be getting the ball in Devin Mockobee’s hands which is something they inexplicably went away from following the first drive where Mockobee 38 yards on 4 total touches. The rest of the first half he had just 2 touches and accounted for 10 total yards.
Purdue vs. Florida State Game Thread and How to Watch
In an unlikely turn of events, #5 Purdue will face off against Florida State for the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament last weekend and are coming off two huge wins against then ranked #6 Gonzaga (84-66) and #8 Duke (75-66). Purdue looks to extend their winning streak and remain undefeated.
BBall game tonight! Where's the preview?
Filled with joy our voices raise. Our friendship may she never lack. For the scenes of old purdue. While we sing of days of yore.
