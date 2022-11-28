The offensive struggles in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers was evident to even the most casual of football fans for the Purdue Boilermakers. Some of those struggles are likely explained to the news of Aidan O’Connell’s family grieving of the passing of his older brother. However, some of the play calling was just really poor and Jeff Brohm admitted that in talking to reporters after the game saying “There was pressure to figure out a way to close this thing out. The first half wasn’t pretty. The did a good job on us and mixed some things up. We had to come out in the second half and adjust some things on offense.” Brohm would later go on to mention that the focus in the second half was going to be getting the ball in Devin Mockobee’s hands which is something they inexplicably went away from following the first drive where Mockobee 38 yards on 4 total touches. The rest of the first half he had just 2 touches and accounted for 10 total yards.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO