Adrian, MI

wlen.com

Associated Charities/WLEN Radio Toys for Lenawee Drive is Saturday

Adrian, MI – On Saturday, December 3rd, from 8:30 am until Noon, WLEN Radio will join Associated Charities at Midas in Adrian for their annual Toys for Lenawee drive. This event is to stock up on unwrapped new toys, as well as gifts for teens, so that every kid in Lenawee County has the opportunity to celebrate this Christmas. In the days before Christmas, families who are served by Associated Charities of Lenawee County have the opportunity to shop for each child in their home.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Christmas in Ida is this Weekend

Ida, MI – The 40th annual Christmas in Ida Festival is taking place this weekend over in Monroe County. Executive Director of the event, Dale Zorn, was on a recent 7:40am break to talk about dates and times for the festival… and the Parade of Lights…. For more...
IDA TOWNSHIP, MI
WTOL 11

Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Dee Warner

ADRIAN, Mich. — A tree at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian, Michigan, is honoring the memory of Dee Warner, the Lenawee County woman gone without a trace. The tree is decorated with ribbons that read "Justice for Dee" and ornaments representing Warner's children. Warner's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy said it's a fitting tribute.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Community Action Agency Is Searching For Volunteers This Tax Season

Adrian, MI – The Community Action agency is in need of volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers needed include tax preparers, greeters, office support, data entry, computer specialists and a site manager. The Community Action Agency says that no experience is necessary as they will train volunteers.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president

JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Brandon Payeur

age 46, of Jackson, MI, passed away on Nov. 08, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Brandon was born on Oct. 16, 1976, in Ann Arbor, MI to James and Kimberly (Naebeck) Payeur. Brandon grew up in Saline, MI and was a Saline High School graduate class...
JACKSON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Road Commission Ready for Winter Weather

Adrian, MI – With the winter season around the corner, the Lenawee County Road Commission is prepared to maintain local roads. At the recent Legislative Dinner in Adrian, Managing Director at the Lenawee County Road Commission Scott Merillat talked to WLEN News about salt supply and fuel costs…. Tune...
ADRIAN, MI
thelascopress.com

Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
BROOKLYN, MI

