Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College Sets December Program Schedule
Adrian, MI – The Robinson Planetarium at Adrian College has set its program schedule for December. Shows are for all ages and scheduled on Fridays — December 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th — starting at 7 p.m. All programs are free and open to the public....
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Associated Charities/WLEN Radio Toys for Lenawee Drive is Saturday
Adrian, MI – On Saturday, December 3rd, from 8:30 am until Noon, WLEN Radio will join Associated Charities at Midas in Adrian for their annual Toys for Lenawee drive. This event is to stock up on unwrapped new toys, as well as gifts for teens, so that every kid in Lenawee County has the opportunity to celebrate this Christmas. In the days before Christmas, families who are served by Associated Charities of Lenawee County have the opportunity to shop for each child in their home.
Christmas in Ida is this Weekend
Ida, MI – The 40th annual Christmas in Ida Festival is taking place this weekend over in Monroe County. Executive Director of the event, Dale Zorn, was on a recent 7:40am break to talk about dates and times for the festival… and the Parade of Lights…. For more...
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Trail Rolls Through Lenawee County Early Friday Morning
Britton, MI – The Canadian-Pacific Railroad Holiday Train has hit the tracks after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and made its way through Lenawee County early Friday morning. It was in the Britton area at about 12:42 a.m. WLEN News was there to film the action, and the video is available on Facebook here: https://fb.watch/h9PVmejsth/
Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Dee Warner
ADRIAN, Mich. — A tree at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian, Michigan, is honoring the memory of Dee Warner, the Lenawee County woman gone without a trace. The tree is decorated with ribbons that read "Justice for Dee" and ornaments representing Warner's children. Warner's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy said it's a fitting tribute.
New Photo Opportunity will be Available at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk this Year
Lenawee County, MI – Friday is a big day in terms of kicking-off the Christmas Season, with First Fridays in downtown Adrian, and a holiday parade in both the Maple City and Tecumseh…and don’t forget the tree lighting ceremony at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk. Organizer of the Riverwalk,...
Jackson community coming together to keep local bookstore afloat
The Book Cottage has been a Jackson staple for almost a decade but could now be in its final chapters.
Community Action Agency Is Searching For Volunteers This Tax Season
Adrian, MI – The Community Action agency is in need of volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers needed include tax preparers, greeters, office support, data entry, computer specialists and a site manager. The Community Action Agency says that no experience is necessary as they will train volunteers.
Adrian Meijer Team Members Deliver $10K Check to Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority
Adrian, MI – The Adrian Meijer team members delivered a check for 10 thousand dollars to the Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority Wednesday. This is the second year Meijer has given the opportunity to its hourly team members to decide which nonprofit organization should receive the gift. Store Director...
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president
JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Recent Obituary: Brandon Payeur
age 46, of Jackson, MI, passed away on Nov. 08, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Brandon was born on Oct. 16, 1976, in Ann Arbor, MI to James and Kimberly (Naebeck) Payeur. Brandon grew up in Saline, MI and was a Saline High School graduate class...
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Jackson toy store making a difference at no cost
Everything is donated from the community and ready to go into one of the store's shopping bags.
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Lenawee County Road Commission Ready for Winter Weather
Adrian, MI – With the winter season around the corner, the Lenawee County Road Commission is prepared to maintain local roads. At the recent Legislative Dinner in Adrian, Managing Director at the Lenawee County Road Commission Scott Merillat talked to WLEN News about salt supply and fuel costs…. Tune...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
