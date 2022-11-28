Adrian, MI – On Saturday, December 3rd, from 8:30 am until Noon, WLEN Radio will join Associated Charities at Midas in Adrian for their annual Toys for Lenawee drive. This event is to stock up on unwrapped new toys, as well as gifts for teens, so that every kid in Lenawee County has the opportunity to celebrate this Christmas. In the days before Christmas, families who are served by Associated Charities of Lenawee County have the opportunity to shop for each child in their home.

