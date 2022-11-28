Read full article on original website
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
SFPD: Icy accident caused $45,000 in damage to parked vehicles, fire trucks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An icy accident Wednesday afternoon caused upwards of $45,000 in damage, according to Sioux Falls Police. The initial accident happened near 19th St. and Southeastern Ave. around 1:15 p.m. when dump truck slid down the hill and hit a power pole. The impact knocked down a power line, which landed on a nearby home and started a small fire on the roof.
Great Bear sets opening date
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular winter destination in Sioux Falls is hoping to open by the end of the month. Officials at Great Bear Ski Resort have selected December 22 as the season opener, weather permitting. They have been making snow for a few weeks, and the low temperatures in the forecast are going to help.
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Wind keeps blowing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way today as highs climb up into the 30s where we received snow and 40s and 50s where we missed out on it. The wind will still be a little breezy in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota on Thursday. We have a Wind Advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more will be possible.
60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
Avera Medical Minute: Scheduling surgeries before the new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are experiencing pain, discomfort or another ailment, surgery could be one option to get you back to your old self. In this week’s Avera Medical Minute, Sam Wright sits down with an Avera surgeon to learn more about solutions to your pain.
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
‘Be the Light in the Darkness’ a Journey of Hope Fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Journey of Hope is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, the mission is to inspire the community to spread hope to people reintegrating from treatment, incarceration, or experiencing homelessness. Co-founder and president, Kari Palmer, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about ‘Be the Light...
2 people killed in Hutchinson Co. crash identified
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The two people who were killed in a crash on November 22 north of Scotland have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve. The semi-truck and trailer struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
Police: 25 car accidents reported after first significant snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to 25 car accidents across the city this morning. None of the accidents resulted in serious injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this is about the number of accidents that officers would be expected after the first significant snowfall as drivers get used to traveling through the snow again. The 25 accidents took place between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Remembering the late Bishop Paul Swain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bishop Paul Swain passed away in hospice care last week at the age of 79. He was appointed to Bishop of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese in 2006 and is credited with the restoration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph and the opening of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
SD Soybean Checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Soybean growers are uniting with Feeding South Dakota to accomplish a common goal of bringing food to families facing hunger. This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from...
A Prairie Christmas host Jeff Gould’s on-stage show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeff Gould has brought his “A Prairie Christmas” radio show to to stage again this year. He joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning.
