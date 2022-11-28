The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will bring the community back together for the first in-person Campaign for Jewish Needs closing celebration since December 2019. On Dec. 7 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, attendees will hear the results of the 2023 Campaign and about the community’s accomplishments throughout the campaign, as well as honor Rachel Glickman as the 2022 Amb. Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year recipient.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO