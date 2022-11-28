Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Buckeye Chai, OSU Chabad, Hillel to hold town-hall meeting
Buckeye Chai, in association with the Schottenstein Chabad House at The Ohio State University and The Ohio State University Hillel, all in Columbus, will hold a town-hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Fuchs Mizrachi School at 26600 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The meeting will facilitate a...
Cleveland Jewish News
CWRU president should be supported
In spite of the best efforts of a dozen Jewish students who attended the meeting where the Case Western Reserve University undergraduate student government passed an anti-Israel, antisemitic student resolution against Israel, we must commend CWRU President Eric Kaler, who emailed the entire university population expressing support for the Jewish students at CWRU and rejected the results of the vote. In his leadership position, he reacted strongly and decisively in support.
Cleveland Jewish News
Youngstown JCC arts and culture department open house Dec. 4
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s department of arts and culture will host an open house at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at 505 Gypsy Lane. The community can experience what the center has to offer including dance, music and theater. The event is free and participants that visit each session will earn $10 off a future art program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Glickman to be honored at Campaign for Jewish Needs closing event
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will bring the community back together for the first in-person Campaign for Jewish Needs closing celebration since December 2019. On Dec. 7 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, attendees will hear the results of the 2023 Campaign and about the community’s accomplishments throughout the campaign, as well as honor Rachel Glickman as the 2022 Amb. Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year recipient.
Cleveland Jewish News
Playmakers Youth Theatre celebrates silver anniversary
The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Playmakers Youth Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a new logo and a season theme of “honoring our past and looking toward our future.”. Sheri Gross began working with the Mandel JCC in Beachwood in 1995 to revitalize the Francine...
Cleveland Jewish News
Becker’s column hits home
The article in the Nov. 25 Cleveland Jewish News titled “Know Your Audience” resonates with me. (Hal Becker’s column, Nov. 25) At my 1944 Glenville High School graduation, I was a debater. My bachelor’s degree from Cleveland College notes my minor was in speech. In the 1990s, I became an adjunct professor of speech at Montgomery College in Rockville, Md.
Cleveland Jewish News
Feiler to speak at Temple Emanu El Dec. 2
Cassidy Feiler will speak about Court Appointed Special Advocates at the conclusion of Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Feiler is a volunteer coordinator for CASA of Cuyahoga County. CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen-volunteers to advocate, in courtrooms and communities, for the best interests of children at risk for abuse, neglect, dependency and aging out of the foster care system, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Local student-athletes honored by CJN, Buffalo Wild Wings
The Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Players of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings from the fall sports season were honored for their successes both on and off the playing field during an awards banquet Dec. 1. Kevin S. Adelstein, President, Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for December 2
• “Gutskeit gedenkt men, shlechts filt men./Kindness is remembered, meanness is felt. (bit.ly/3U9OPns) • “Gutskeit iz besser fun frumkeit./Kindness is better than piety.” (bit.ly/3GJcPef) • “This is reminiscent of the Yiddish assurance that was one of my grandmother’s favorite lines: ‘Gutskeit (goodness) always pays off.’” (bit.ly/3EZfRK1)...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing
Ohio reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,243,850, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 1. Ohio has an average of 197.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mayers, Arthur
Arthur B. Mayers passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at 99 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, and daughter, Betsy. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Emily Louer, Bob and Debbie Zook and Keith; grandchildren and their spouses, Greg (Jodi), Mike (Kate), Matthew (Ann), Erin (Fleck), Kirsten (Robert), Peter and Melissa; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah, Ryan, Abby, Ava, Margo, Ari, Toby, Sawyer, Peace, Eloise and Milo.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fromovitz Chabad Center welcomes second new Torah
Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood welcomed its second new Torah in just as many years on Oct. 23 with a celebration that included lunch, music and dancing. Donated by Jonathan and Shoshana Kaufman of University Heights, Fromovitz Chabad Center Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz told the Cleveland Jewish News that they “feel a lot of gratitude to God about it” as well as for the generosity of the donors.
Cleveland Jewish News
Firefighters working to extinguish Kent mill fire
The former Star of the West Milling Co. facility in Kent was burning as of 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Kent, as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire after an explosion occurred. There were no injuries and the building was vacant, local media reported. The city of Kent put...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alpern, Marilyn
Marilyn Ruth Alpern, 92, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022. Marilyn was married to Robert L. Alpern for over 70 years until his passing earlier this year. Marilyn and Louis raised their children, Jeff (Michelle) Alpern, Barry (Tracy) Alpern, and Susan Alpern (Will McNabb) in Cleveland. Marilyn was a devoted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock reveals Cuyahoga Riverfront plan
Real estate firm Bedrock, in partnership with the city of Cleveland and world-renowned architect David Adjaye, revealed its Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan Dec. 2 for a reimagined 35 acres and Tower City Center. The plan details the 15-to-20-year vision to reimagine the public and private land on the riverfront, primed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Midnight Owl Brewing Co. eyes 2023 opening in Shaker Heights
Midnight Owl Brewing Company is planning a summer 2023 opening in Shaker Heights. Housed in a portion of the former Lucy’s Sweet Surrender at 20314 Chagrin Blvd., the brewery will be in the adjacent space next to Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a kosher eatery led by Mendel Segal.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oliver Comella
Oliver Comella will become a bar mitzvah Friday evening, Dec. 2, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Oliver is the son of Chris and Debbie Comella of Pepper Pike and the brother of Matty. He is the grandson of Carole Solomon (the late Murray Solomon) and Kathy Comella (the late Ignatius Comella). Oliver attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing and watching sports, playing video games with his friends and spending time with his dog, Winnie.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum open house Dec. 3
The Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, according to a news release. Kids crafts, refreshments and music will be available to the public. Purchases from the Museum Gift Shop will be 10% off during the time of the event.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Cleveland Jewish News
O'Bryon-Coates, Donna Marie
Donna Marie O’Bryon-Coates, of Las Vegas and formerly of Cleveland Heights, passed away Nov 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Greg Coates. Cherished daughter of Rosemarie Zimmerman Sciortino and the late George Zimmerman. Dear sister of Carole (Bart) Bookatz, Phillip (Cyndie) O’Bryon, Mallory (Gary) Koznick and I. Daniel Zimmerman. Adored aunt and great-aunt.
Comments / 0