When the 3A boy’s KBCA rankings were released last week, the top of the list caught everyone’s attention. To the surprise of few, the top spot was given to the defending state champions in Hesston, who have posted an unreal record of 70-4 over the last three seasons.
The 2nd-ranked Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team made a statement on opening night. The statement was simple, but loud and came in the form of a 56-46 victory over the back-to-back defending state champs, and #1-ranked Hesston Swathers. Class 3A has a new top dog. From the get-go,...
Things couldn’t have started much better for the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team, who began their season in the win column with a 49-36 victory over Hesston. Even a second-quarter power outage couldn’t stop the Lady Trojans, who finished their season opener with five different players at or above the eight-point mark in a true team win.
MANHATTAN – Following the first Big 12 Championship appearance in the brief seven-year history of the Kansas State soccer program, K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor and Head Coach Mike Dibbini announced a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Wednesday. “Coach Dibbini and his staff continue to...
FORT WORTH, Texas — The body types are certainly different for TCU's Kendre Miller and Kansas State's 5-foot-6 dynamo Deuce Vaughn, yet the third-year running backs that will be featured in the Big 12 championship game look pretty similar in what they do on the field. Like Vaughn, the...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Butler handed Kansas State its first loss, 76-64, on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Butler used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to build a 25-12 lead and the Bulldogs...
MANHATTAN – Led by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who was also named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year – and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Cooper Beebe, a total of 17 Kansas State football players picked up postseason honors, as the Big 12 announced the 2022 Coaches’ All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, Texas — It has been quite a comeback for third-ranked TCU, one much bigger than that 18-point deficit the Horned Frogs erased to beat Kansas State six weeks ago. A year after Sonny Dykes became their coach, the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP) still haven't lost a game. They have already made a strong case to be in the four-team College Football Playoff, even before their rematch against No. 13 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2, No. 10 CFP) in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning:. 9:05 a.m. Bill Fekas discussing the Fekas Christmas Dinner. 9:30 a.m. Brenda Guiterrez discussing Salina Area Technical College. 10:05 a.m. Adrienne Allen discussing Christmas with the Salina Symphony. 10:30 a.m. Karen Couch, executive director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank,...
ABILENE - Named Best Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network, Abilene businesses, attractions, organizations and residents are preparing for a five-star holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday. "Abilene is a great place to visit any time of year, but it's especially great during the holiday season," said...
OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
The December First Friday will include two art exhibits. Subvert Studio, 116 E. Iron Avenue, is featuring the work of Matt Kline, Minneapolis, in an exhibit titled The Hello Show. The exhibit opening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday in Subvert Studio. Kline's paintings consist of vibrant child-like illustrations paired...
SALINE COUNTY —Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Acura MDX driven by Victor Manuel Devora, 40, of Salina, was westbound on W. Magnolia Road at S. Ninth Street. The SUV rear-ended a westbound...
Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
An anonymous donor is putting $50,000 on the table to encourage others to give to Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum before the end of 2022. Lenora Lynam, executive director, said she is thankful for the unexpected gift from an area Smoky Valley resident. Lynam called on those who care about the museum to give generously to meet the donor’s year-end challenge.
Two people are sought in connection to a counterfeit bill case at a southwest Salina convenience store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sunday, a woman entered the Casey's General Store at 725 W. Schilling Road and purchased just under $9 worth of food items with a $100 bill. The clerk checked the bill with a counterfeit identification pen, but it didn't show as being counterfeit. Sunflower Bank later identified the bill as being counterfeit, Forrester said.
On Tuesday, Salina police officers took two reports of subjects passing counterfeit bills at Casey’s, 725 W. Schilling Road in Salina. Employees reported on Sunday, a female suspect paid for merchandise using a counterfeit $100 bill. The following day, a male suspect also attempted to pay using a counterfeit $100 bill. When employees began to question the bill’s validity, the suspect fled the store.
