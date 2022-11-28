Read full article on original website
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant
The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great view and great food at The Bridgewater Modern Grill
MILWAUKEE - The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Harbor District checking out their specially crafted menu that explores the essence of fire in fine food.
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Celebrate the season during Five Festive Friday Eve’s at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Get ready for a night of shopping during Five Festive Friday Eve’s at The Shops Of Cedar Creek Settlement with great gifts from local vendors. Brhett Vickery is in Cedarburg gearing up for tonight’s festive event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht
Naughty children beware – European folklore celebrated during the Christmas season is taking over the Brewery District this weekend. Tea Krulos joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Yum Yum Fish And Chicken; new carry-out and delivery only restaurant
There’s a new fish and chicken joint in Milwaukee that’s serving up daily specials that are making guests come back for seconds. Brian Kramp is helping the team at Yum Yum Fish And Chicken prep one of their fan favorite dishes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee death, karaoke regular remembered at bar
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Friends of a Cudahy woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar sang her praises Friday night, Dec. 2. The usual karaoke night at the American Legion was different, though, without one of the people who loved it the most – 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina Reighns.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 2 to introduce Fawn, today's CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Stacy Oatman from WHS introduced us all to Fawn, a two-month-old puppy looking for a forever home. Also, Oatman discussed the things families should consider before...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Stocking shelves underway for five Below as store prepares to open
West Bend, Wi – Shelves are being stocked at the new five Below, 11745 S. Main Street, prepares to open in West Bend, WI. Two of the other national chain stores, HomeGoods and Sierra, opened Saturday, November 19. Washington County Insider on YouTube. five Below is expected to have...
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee this April, Live Nation announced Thursday. Wallen will perform at American Family Field on April 15. He will be joined by country-singer HARDY.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha 'Night of Lights,' parade hope to offer community healing
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Christmas-themed events are expected to draw big crowds to downtown Waukesha this weekend. Those events will undoubtedly stir painful memories of last year's parade attack – the darkest day in Waukesha's history – but the city is taking steps to ease anxiety. "People heal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man gifted money for truck after friend's crowdfunding effort
MILWAUKEE - It's the season of giving, and one Bay View small business owner said he is blown away by how many people stepped up to help him help a friend. Caleb Nickel owns Ormson Supply, a vintage furniture and clothing shop. The aisles are full of treasures. "Started out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
