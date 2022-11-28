ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Essex Ex-Con Wanted In Burglary Spree Captured By Palisades Parkway Police Following Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTASu_0jPz3qYW00
Joshua L. Alcantara Photo Credit: PALISADES INTERSTATE PARKWAY PD / INSET: MUGSHOT (ECJ)

An ex-con wanted in a string of burglaries was captured by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after he bailed out of a car stolen out of Lyndhurst following a predawn crash.

Englewood police were pursuing the black Audi S5 before breaking off the chase and alerting their area colleagues shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Palisades Interstate Parkway Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

The vehicle had been tied to a string of break-ins in Belleville, some of which involved ATMs, he said.

A PIP officer pulled up moments after the Audi crashed at the northbound ramp to Exit 2 in Alpine a short time later, the lieutenant said.

Police quickly arrested Joshua L. Alcantara, 30, of Newark. Meanwhile, a companion fled toward the cliffs.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 unit led a track from the Audi to the edge of the Palisades, prompting a call to the East Bergen Rappel Team and the NYPD Aviation Unit. They found nothing, Walter said.

Alcantara, meanwhile, was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and hindering prosecution, then was released on a summons under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Alcantara has a lengthy and habitual criminal history involving robberies and stolen car thefts in Essex and Passaic counties, records show.

He was captured by Clifton police in a similar incident several years ago involving a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 21.

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

Comments / 14

naughty by nature
4d ago

With that kinda past history I guess the Democrats are waiting for him to kill someone with his reckless behavior before any kinda jail time. Maybe 🤔 he'll accomplish that now that he's out and about.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Respond To 2 Thefts From North White Plains Stop & Shop In 2 Days

Lightning struck twice at a Westchester County Stop & Shop, as police responded to two thefts from the store in two days, police said. The first larceny happened on Monday, Nov. 28 around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway after an employee reported that a man had left the store on foot after producing a receipt indicating that he had only paid for some of his items, according to North Castle Police.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

21 Catalytic Converters Recovered, Gang Of Four Busted By Clifton PD

GOTCHA! Clifton police recovered 21 catalytic converters while arresting four men who they said stole them. Officers responding to a theft in progress on East 4th Street stopped a fleeing Kia in Paterson and arrested the lone occupant, Pedro Mirben-Feliz, 26, of Brooklyn around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

New Carmel K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.
CARMEL, IN
Daily Voice

Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle Friday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn. Basic and advanced life support teams from the Valley Hospital responded along with police to the collision at the corner of Hillside Terrace and Jerome Place on Dec. 2.Belfi's Towing removed a Ford Focus AND Toyota RAV4 from the scene.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
417K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy