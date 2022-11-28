Read full article on original website
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
St. Louis' Water Division not generating enough revenue to pay for needed maintenance, state auditor finds
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis hasn't ensured there's enough water revenue to adequately maintain its water distribution system, resulting in the deferral of needed repairs and improvements while estimated costs for those projects increase significantly, according to Missouri state Auditor Nicole Galloway. Those are the findings...
City of St. Louis offers anti-theft devices at low cost to protect your vehicle
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is offering anti-theft devices as the ongoing issue of carjackings and stolen vehicles continue. The city wants to help prevent vehicle theft by offering clubs and license plate screws at a reduced cost. Residents can purchase the devices at two locations...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
missouribusinessalert.com
Main St. Louis business group announces new office space
St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
KSDK
Man driving Kia SUV carjacked in The Grove
A man driving a Kia SUV was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in The Grove in St. Louis. A day later, neighborhood leaders outlined measures to keep the area safe.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
madisoncountyjournal.com
Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site
Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
hstoday.us
New NGA Campus Under Construction in St. Louis Reaches Enclosure Milestone
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency hit another milestone to completion of its new campus in St. Louis, known as Next NGA West, as it celebrated the main operation building’s enclosure Nov. 30. With the enclosure of the building – the completion of the structural flooring, walls and ceilings – the...
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case
A school bus company will pay $1.3 million to the family of a St. Louis boy struck by a hit-and-run driver three years ago.
stljewishlight.org
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer
St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
New Bluetooth device aims to prevent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts
As the number of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles has increased, new technology is trying to deter thieves before they steal your vehicle.
School bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy hurt by hit-and-run driver in 2019
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge determined a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2019. After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. would pay $1.3 million in assessed damages to Dylan Jackson. They said the school bus company was negligent for not providing its new driver with a bus route sheet including instructions on where the student should be dropped off, according to the press release.
Armed man robs KFC in south St. Louis
An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.
5 On Your Side
