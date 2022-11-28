ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday

At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Main St. Louis business group announces new office space

St. Louis’ main economic development group announced a 10-year lease in the city’s downtown area. Greater St. Louis Inc., a group of investors and business strategists focused on driving long-term economic growth in the city, is moving to the 22nd floor of One Metropolitan Square, according to a Wednesday news release.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site

Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer

St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
School bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy hurt by hit-and-run driver in 2019

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge determined a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2019. After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. would pay $1.3 million in assessed damages to Dylan Jackson. They said the school bus company was negligent for not providing its new driver with a bus route sheet including instructions on where the student should be dropped off, according to the press release.
