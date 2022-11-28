ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Monroe Lake to host winter solstice walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Monroe Lake will host a Winter Solstice Luminary Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area on Wednesday, December 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walkers can stroll a path lit by luminaries around a field to celebrate and reflect on the winter solstice. Stops along...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Registration is open for Special Olympics Polar Plunge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Registration is open for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. The plunge is slated for Saturday, February 11 at Metea County Park in Fort Wayne at 11 a.m. It is a fun and safe event that consists of individuals and companies from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Snider and North Side freshman get real-world experiences

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider and North Side High School freshmen had the opportunity to gain real world experience through problem solving. With the help of Junior Achievement and Parkview Health, FWCS was able to give students a real-world problem and allow its students to use critical thinking skills to come to a solution. They also got to present their ideas to Parkview executives.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Arrest made in Rockhill Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested a person in connection with a Sunday morning shooting on Rockhill Street. 18-year-old Kyree Warren was arrested Wednesday in the Police Station lobby. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street after a domestic disturbance. One man, Montreale Cornelius Turner,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWPD investigating Wednesday night shooting on Brooklyn Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night around 11:09. A man called 911 to report that a man attacked him, and he shot the attacker in self-defense. Police say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Fox Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting near downtown. Dispatchers say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Fox Avenue, which is near Huestis Avenue. They say the injuries are not life-threatening. This is at least the sixth shooting in Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County Commissioners provide jail construction timeline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Board of Commissioners provided a detailed timeline for construction on the new jail. Commissioner Rich Beck confirmed at the December 2 meeting that the main portion of the jail will be constructed first, but he said they are still prioritizing mental health.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
I-469 crash: Woman dies after being hit by semi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer in a morning crash on I-469. Police responded to the area of I-469, eastbound, at the 27-mile marker around 7:17 Thursday morning after a call about a crash. Police say they found a disabled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton man sentenced for illegal possession of a gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Bluffton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Yancie Hunter, 34, had a gun in May 2020, after being convicted of three felony offenses for robbery in Kentucky and Indiana. The felony convictions made it illegal for Hunter to own a gun.
BLUFFTON, IN
Windy, briefly warmer Friday before turning much colder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold and cloudy start to Friday with temperatures stepping off near 30 degrees. Under a cloudy sky, highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s breezy Friday morning and the wind ramps up as the day progresses. Expect...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel prepares for re-election campaign

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is running for re-election. Daniel's staff is highlighting his re-election campaign ahead of the 2023 election year. In a video posted to his campaign Facebook page, Daniel said, "I'm thankful for the trust that you've put in me to lead...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Eastside's Todd Mason steps down after six years as head coach

BUTLER, Ind. (WFFT) - After six years as Eastside's head football coach, Todd Mason has decided to step down. During his time with the Blazers program, Mason wracked up 54 wins (54-18), two sectional titles, and one regional title. Last season the Blazers finished 9-3, taking the NECC small division...
BUTLER, IN
Davis, Detroit Mercy take down Dons in Horizon League opener

Jarred Godfrey recorded 20 points and nine rebounds but it came in a losing effort as the Detroit Mercy Titans defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-66 in Horizon League play on Thursday (Dec. 1) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Davis, Detroit Mercy take down Dons in Horizon League...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Marshall earns career-high 21 points in conference victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne's Destinee Marshall dropped in a career-high 21 points in the Mastodons' 58-49 win over Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League women's basketball opener on Friday (Dec. 2). While Marshall got the job done offensively, it was the Mastodon defense that was the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

