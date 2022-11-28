FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider and North Side High School freshmen had the opportunity to gain real world experience through problem solving. With the help of Junior Achievement and Parkview Health, FWCS was able to give students a real-world problem and allow its students to use critical thinking skills to come to a solution. They also got to present their ideas to Parkview executives.

