A teen is charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor and improper exhibition after the deadly shooting of a North Miami Senior High quarterback. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says 15-year-old Darrell Xavier Hobley was reportedly playing with the gun and saying it wasn't loaded before it went off. 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson was shot in the chest in front of his younger brother and four other teens who ran away from the Miami Gardens home. No word yet on why they were in the home at 1 p.m. on a school day, who owns the gun and if it was legally purchased.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO