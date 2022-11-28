ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
u.today

XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
u.today

Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details

TechCrunch

As BlockFi files for bankruptcy, how contagious will FTX’s downfall become?

“It is another example that the crypto winter is not over, and with the FTX debacle, it’s going to persist longer than previously expected,” Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and author of “The Truth About Crypto,” said to TechCrunch. “There...
CoinTelegraph

Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated

A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Futurism

Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees

The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...

