Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried says he has just $100,000 in his bank account after running a company that was once worth $32 billion
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he’s down to his last $100,000—and that was just the last time he checked. In an interview on Monday, Axios asked Sam Bankman-Fried—who was once said to be worth $26.5 billion—about his personal finances. His response: “Am I allowed to say a negative number?”
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
FTX's celebrity endorsements were a big red flag, says the family that put all its money into bitcoin
A Dutch family that put all its money into crypto in 2017 said there were red flags about FTX. Didi Taihuttu told CNBC that FTX's celeb endorsements were too unusual for it to be reliable. "Too many influencers were paid too much money to promote that one," he said. A...
TechCrunch
As BlockFi files for bankruptcy, how contagious will FTX’s downfall become?
“It is another example that the crypto winter is not over, and with the FTX debacle, it’s going to persist longer than previously expected,” Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and author of “The Truth About Crypto,” said to TechCrunch. “There...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
FTX's former US president is reportedly raising money for a new crypto startup after the crypto exchange's collapse
Brett Harrison is reportedly trying to move on from his past employer's collapse, though some investors have grown weary of the crypto world.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
CoinTelegraph
Bankruptcy court told FTX and Alameda owe BlockFi $1B, but it’s complicated
A lawyer for BlockFi told the first-day hearing of its bankruptcy proceedings that the crypto lender has $355 million stuck on FTX and that the collapsed exchange’s sister company Alameda Research has defaulted on a $680 million loan. BlockFi filed 15 motions on Nov. 28 that were approved by...
cryptopotato.com
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets
Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
ECB says bitcoin is on ‘road to irrelevance’ amid crypto collapse
European Bank criticises digital currency sector for facilitating illegal activity
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Comments / 0