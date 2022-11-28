ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a quiet end to the work week, our weather is going to turn more active again this weekend. We have a Yellow Alert up for another round of gusty winds on Saturday. A strong cold front will bring a round of showers late morning into the afternoon from west to east. Strong winds will accompany this front, and for an hour or two after. Most locations will clock wind gusts 45-50 mph for an hour or two, but a few wind gusts may reach 60 mph, which may be strong enough to cause a few isolated to scattered power outages. If you’ve put up holiday decorations or inflatable Santas or reindeer, you’ll want to make sure they are secure or deflated on Saturday. This round of winds will only last a few hours, but may pack a punch during those few hours. The strongest winds will subside quickly during the early afternoon hours, but it’ll still be blustery and turning chillier, with frequent gusts to 40 mph. Sunday will be the quieter weekend day, with a mix of clouds and sun, a much calmer wind and highs in the 30s. Stay with News10NBC for the latest updates into the weekend.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO