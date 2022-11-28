Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Roc Holiday Village opens; Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We saw some of the weather pick up Friday night. Rain sprinkled on the Genesee Brew House Keg Tree Lighting and Roc Holiday Village. The village announced it will be shut down Saturday morning because of the weather. “We have a wreath and everything so hopefully...
WHEC TV-10
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for the threat of gusty winds and power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to a windy, wet, and mild Saturday across our region. Winds will be the big story for us today as we could see gusts near or over 50 m.p.h. later today. Through the morning hours though, winds will likely be gusting near 40 m.p.h. before the cold front swing through toward the middle of today.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update. Yellow Alert: brief period of damaging winds possible Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a quiet end to the work week, our weather is going to turn more active again this weekend. We have a Yellow Alert up for another round of gusty winds on Saturday. A strong cold front will bring a round of showers late morning into the afternoon from west to east. Strong winds will accompany this front, and for an hour or two after. Most locations will clock wind gusts 45-50 mph for an hour or two, but a few wind gusts may reach 60 mph, which may be strong enough to cause a few isolated to scattered power outages. If you’ve put up holiday decorations or inflatable Santas or reindeer, you’ll want to make sure they are secure or deflated on Saturday. This round of winds will only last a few hours, but may pack a punch during those few hours. The strongest winds will subside quickly during the early afternoon hours, but it’ll still be blustery and turning chillier, with frequent gusts to 40 mph. Sunday will be the quieter weekend day, with a mix of clouds and sun, a much calmer wind and highs in the 30s. Stay with News10NBC for the latest updates into the weekend.
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Canal Corp to use new plan to address embankment infrastructure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Canal Corporation will be using a new plan to address embankment infrastructure. The Canal Corp has designed the Earthen Embankment Integrity Program, which will emphasize preserving vegetation and trees and community character. Earthen embankments make up about 130 of the 524 miles of the New York State Canal System with the majority being here in Monroe County.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cold and blustery before another round of wind Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cold and blustery start to Thursday morning, and that will likely continue through the day. Winds are still gusting to around 35 mph and that will continue into the early afternoon before winds slowly subside in the evening. Power outages are not likely with the wind, but the bigger story with the wind will be the feels-like temperatures.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of Interstate 390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer fire Thursday morning has temporarily caused a part of Interstate 390 to close. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to I-390 between Lehigh Station Road and the Rush exit. The southbound lanes remain closed. No word on the condition of the...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Calm today before rain and wind Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to another chilly start across the region on Friday with temperatures hanging out near 30 degrees. The good news? The wind has settled down significantly which means that wind chills are not a factor. Winds for Friday will be rather calm before...
WHEC TV-10
People rally against the city’s closing of Loomis Street homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members rallied outside of Rochester City Hall to bring attention to the plight of the homeless. The protest was a response to what activists call a forced clearing of the Loomis Street encampment. Organizers say they’re concerned about the forced removal by Rochester Police. They...
WHEC TV-10
Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating overnight stabbing on Saratoga Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a stabbing that took place late Friday night. Just after 9 p.m., RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He is currently...
WHEC TV-10
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
WHEC TV-10
City announces Roc Peace Collective membership
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Evans announced the founding membership of Rochester’s Peace Collective. The city says the initiative will funnel $5 million from the American Rescue Plan to existing anti-violence programs and community organizations. “All these folks here are about prevention, helping to create opportunities, helping to keep...
WHEC TV-10
Man in critical condition after shooting on Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was shot overnight in Rochester. It all happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday. RPD initially responded to the 500 block of Monroe Avenue for the report of a male shot, but they located the victim, a 27-year-old male, at an address on Amherst Street. He had...
WHEC TV-10
A new face is taking on a beloved role at Geva Theatre Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. This holiday season, there’s a new face taking on a beloved role at Geva Theatre Center. For its 50th anniversary season, Geva welcomes veteran actor Michael Preston to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. ”I feel more alive on stage,” said Preston. “It’s nice to be forced to...
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours for Juan Lopez, the 12-year-boy who was shot and killed last month, happened Thursday inside Memories Funeral Chapel on Hudson Avenue. Police say he and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan died. The other boy survived. Reverend...
Comments / 0