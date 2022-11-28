ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Two Wethersfield PD cruisers struck

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5NJb_0jPz397s00

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Wethersfield Police are investigating an early morning incident involving the driver of a stolen vehicle that left two town police cruisers damaged.

While on routine patrol at the Almar Motel on Arrow Road around 2:24 a.m., Wethersfield Police noticed a license plate that had been reported stolen.

A black man was behind the wheel of the vehicle in the lot.

When two officers went to confront the man, he shifted the vehicle into reverse and struck two Wethersfield police vehicles, before fleeing the scene.

One police vehicle became inoperable. A pursuit was attempted but stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at (860) 721-2900.

Related
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Detectives Assist NY State Police in Arrest of Westbrook Woman

(December 2, 2022)—On 11/30/22, at approximately 1830 hours, personnel within the New York State Police (Riverside Troop) and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informed Connecticut State Police, Central District Major Crime Troop F personnel that they hold an active felony arrest warrant for Jacqueline Jewett, DOB 06/15/1965 of 87 McVeagh Road, in Westbrook, CT.
WESTBROOK, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man charged in crash death

State Police are charging a Massachusetts man in connection with a fatal crash from last year. They say last December 29, 22-year-old Jarad Seery was driving Fed Ex van when he collided with a vehicle driven by Carl Blair
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury

A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Holidays on Main took place in Wethersfield

The manhunt for Christopher Francisquini continues as multiple agencies search for the killer. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
