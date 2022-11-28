Two Wethersfield PD cruisers struck

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Wethersfield Police are investigating an early morning incident involving the driver of a stolen vehicle that left two town police cruisers damaged.

While on routine patrol at the Almar Motel on Arrow Road around 2:24 a.m., Wethersfield Police noticed a license plate that had been reported stolen.

A black man was behind the wheel of the vehicle in the lot.

When two officers went to confront the man, he shifted the vehicle into reverse and struck two Wethersfield police vehicles, before fleeing the scene.

One police vehicle became inoperable. A pursuit was attempted but stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at (860) 721-2900.