ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Christmas past, Christmas present: how secular Britain found new ways to celebrate the season

Like an elusive destination on a long-distance journey, Christmas is always coming. From a child’s perspective, it takes an eternity to arrive and then is gone in little more time than it takes to remove a present’s wrapping. In high street shops, Christmas has been coming since October, the month in which it becomes officially acceptable, since Fairytale of New York was lyrically cancelled, to begin playing Paul McCartney’s torturous Wonderful Christmastime.
booktrib.com

Treasure Hunter Plays A Dangerous Game as He Finds His Next Haul in Florida

Some might argue that the adventure novel has been undermined by the modern age. Being able to fly just about anywhere for a relatively reasonable price, or experience on the internet for free, the allure of a story that takes you to far-away places and unfamiliar cultures and exposes you to pulse-pounding suspense and action has somewhat diminished the experience of reading about these in books.
FLORIDA STATE
booktrib.com

Curious Youth Suspects Drones in Strange Series of Crimes

“These were supposed to be toys, not weapons! They were supposed to be convenient, not a death sentence! But what have they become, these flying machines that go everywhere, see everything, that no one even pays that much attention to anymore? They have become an easy means to kill.”. Seventeen-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
booktrib.com

Grieving Woman Needs to Restore Holiday Spirit in Heartwarming Fantasy

For me, Christmas is by far the most magical day of the year. The lights, the decorated trees, the wide-eyed wonder of little kids and the countless hours spent bringing joy to communities and people. It’s all so inspiring and beautiful and the world just feels better for a while.

Comments / 0

Community Policy