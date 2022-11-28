Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
What we know about William, Kate meeting with Harry, Meghan while in US
William and Kate are visiting Boston ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to New York.
Christmas past, Christmas present: how secular Britain found new ways to celebrate the season
Like an elusive destination on a long-distance journey, Christmas is always coming. From a child’s perspective, it takes an eternity to arrive and then is gone in little more time than it takes to remove a present’s wrapping. In high street shops, Christmas has been coming since October, the month in which it becomes officially acceptable, since Fairytale of New York was lyrically cancelled, to begin playing Paul McCartney’s torturous Wonderful Christmastime.
booktrib.com
Treasure Hunter Plays A Dangerous Game as He Finds His Next Haul in Florida
Some might argue that the adventure novel has been undermined by the modern age. Being able to fly just about anywhere for a relatively reasonable price, or experience on the internet for free, the allure of a story that takes you to far-away places and unfamiliar cultures and exposes you to pulse-pounding suspense and action has somewhat diminished the experience of reading about these in books.
booktrib.com
Curious Youth Suspects Drones in Strange Series of Crimes
“These were supposed to be toys, not weapons! They were supposed to be convenient, not a death sentence! But what have they become, these flying machines that go everywhere, see everything, that no one even pays that much attention to anymore? They have become an easy means to kill.”. Seventeen-year-old...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34
He was best known for playing the title role in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera."
The UK Navy's new drone submarine is the length of an iconic London bus and will help to 'dominate the underwater battlespace'
The British-built crewless vessel is the length of a double-decker bus, weighs 17 tonnes, and will be able to cover 1,000 miles in a single mission.
booktrib.com
Grieving Woman Needs to Restore Holiday Spirit in Heartwarming Fantasy
For me, Christmas is by far the most magical day of the year. The lights, the decorated trees, the wide-eyed wonder of little kids and the countless hours spent bringing joy to communities and people. It’s all so inspiring and beautiful and the world just feels better for a while.
Comments / 0