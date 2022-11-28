Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
WSET
Centra announces new board members for 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the coming year, Centra’s Board of Directors will be welcoming three new members to the board. The new directors, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, Ph.D., John A. Fees and Gloria T. Witt, will each begin their three-year term on January 1, 2023. Additionally, this past September, Cynthia Gunnoe was voted on the board.
WSET
Man charged in connection with Forest woman's death extradited, appears in Virginia court
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in the death of a Forest woman is now back in Virginia. On Thursday, Bedford County officials confirmed to ABC13 that Trenton Frye was extradited to the Amherst County Detention Center on Wednesday evening, where he remains without bond.
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
cardinalnews.org
After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.
After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Roanoke City Sheriff join forces to protect senior citizens from scams
ROANOKE, Va. – A re-energized effort to help protect senior citizens is the purpose of the recharted TRIAD program in the City of Roanoke by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares teamed up with Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash to bring the program back to life. “TRIAD is important to...
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First to decide Davis's future as its president
It is undecided whether or not Mayor-elect Alisa Davis will continue to be president of Chatham First. "Our board of Chatham First will be meeting to discuss whether or not it is appropriate for me to continue as president of Chatham First, and if it's decided that that is not appropriate, then I will step down," Mayor-elect Davis said.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City Council asks VA to roll back some criminal justice reforms
Roanoke City Council quietly urged Virginia to roll back numerous criminal justice reforms enacted after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WSET
Town of Vinton contracts CodeRED to provide emergency notification service to community
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Vinton is taking additional steps to keep the community safe and informed. The town has completed an extensive review of mass emergency alerting systems to implement CodeRED, a high-speed emergency notification service provided by OnSolve. Public safety officials across the United States...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Open Letter To Mayor Sherman Lea: Why Does Roanoke City Make Us Feel Unsafe ?
Mayor Sherman Lea: I called your office last week in an attempt to speak with you about the current state of affairs and my recent experiences in Roanoke City. Your secretary took my information. I asked for a return call; I’ve heard nothing from you. What are you doing about the decline of Roanoke City? […]
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WSET
Shooting suspect arrested 3 years after killing Roanoke woman: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 killing of a Roanoke woman. On July 21, Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE where they found 24-year-old Salonya Evans with a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lodging
Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
Comments / 0