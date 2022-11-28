ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Centra announces new board members for 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the coming year, Centra’s Board of Directors will be welcoming three new members to the board. The new directors, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, Ph.D., John A. Fees and Gloria T. Witt, will each begin their three-year term on January 1, 2023. Additionally, this past September, Cynthia Gunnoe was voted on the board.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.

After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham First to decide Davis's future as its president

It is undecided whether or not Mayor-elect Alisa Davis will continue to be president of Chatham First. "Our board of Chatham First will be meeting to discuss whether or not it is appropriate for me to continue as president of Chatham First, and if it's decided that that is not appropriate, then I will step down," Mayor-elect Davis said.
CHATHAM, VA
wfirnews.com

Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns

Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Shooting suspect arrested 3 years after killing Roanoke woman: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 killing of a Roanoke woman. On July 21, Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE where they found 24-year-old Salonya Evans with a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
Lodging

Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

