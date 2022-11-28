Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
WSET
New boutique hotel to replace former Doctor's Building in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new hotel is coming to life in an old, historic neighborhood in Danville and that's sparking hope of a rebirth. The former Doctor's Building on Main Street in the Old West End neighborhood is turning into a boutique hotel. "Seeing that building gets put...
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
WSET
A legacy of lights shine in Rustburg Christmas display
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Legacy Wealth Management has put up a shining Christmas Light display in Rustburg. The display is the brainchild of the group's partners, Jake Dawson and Josh Stamm. "In 2020 we started this display because we couldn't hold our normal client party like we normally would,...
WSET
Lynchburg La Quinta Inn donates 10 free rooms to Centra Health for patients in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — La Quinta Inn & Suites is donating 10 free room nights to Centra Health this holiday season to help those in need in Lynchburg. The rooms can be used from December 21 through December 27 for patients who are required to stay near the hospital for outpatient services, or for out-of-town families who are visiting hospitalized loved ones.
wfxrtv.com
A single mom of four has a new home for the holidays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The season of giving is just getting started and gifts are the talk of the town, but one family is in for a special treat. The Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County will be dedicating a newly built home to a local family on Dec. 10. The house will go to a single mom with four children.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell native reconnects with care giving
Recently the Chamber was able to visit with a new member, Hendlee Home Health, owned by Sonya Henderson. A Caswell native, Sonya, owns and operates Hendlee Home Health in Reidsville and is expanding into Caswell County. Getting back involved in this rural area where she grew up is important to her. Sonya has spent time working with community groups, older youth, and the American Heart Association. She is committed to helping youth plug into the community. In fact, she mentors her niece regularly and has been assisting her develop entrepreneurial skills by attending events where she can provide face painting services.
WSET
Wells Fargo employees serve dinner, make $15,000 gift towards Rescue Mission in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — This week, Wells Fargo employees in Roanoke served-up dinner at the Rescue Mission, an emergency shelter for the homeless, as well as supporting shelter operations with a $15,000 gift towards “The Three Es.”. “We are grateful to Wells Fargo for partnering with the Mission...
WBTM
Sovah-Health Danville Nurse Honored for Extraordinary Effort
Mikayla Morris, RN of Sovah Health – Danville was honored today with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Mikayla works on the medical-surgical unit at Sovah Health – Danville and...
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
chathamstartribune.com
Johnson of God's Pit Crew named Citizen of the Year
Randy Johnson of God's Pit Crew was named the Danville Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at a ceremony Dec. 1 at the Danville Golf Club. Johnson is the founder of God's Pit Crew, a volunteer organization dedicated to helping those in the aftermath of natural disasters in states as far flung as Florida and Texas.
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSET
Centra announces new board members for 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In the coming year, Centra’s Board of Directors will be welcoming three new members to the board. The new directors, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, Ph.D., John A. Fees and Gloria T. Witt, will each begin their three-year term on January 1, 2023. Additionally, this past September, Cynthia Gunnoe was voted on the board.
WSET
The 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree
Come experience the splendor of Christmas as Thomas Road Baptist Church presents the 2022 Virginia Christmas Spectacular, featuring the legendary, Living Christmas Tree. For 51 years, Thomas Road Baptist Church has celebrated the Christmas holiday through this incredible, family-friendly production, and this year is no exception. Join TRBC for one...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
WSET
Horizon recognizes World AIDS Day, highlights free HIV/HEP-C testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is recognizing World AIDS Day by reminding the community of its free and confidential HIV/HEP-C testing. Horizon said HIV is a serious condition that can affect people of all ages, genders, and sexual orientations. Though around 31,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in the United States in 2020, as many as one in eight people living with HIV don't know they have it (CDC, 2020).
WSET
Danville Life Saving Crew receives new rescue tools
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Life Saving Crew sends its heavy rescue operation teams to respond to accidents and other industry incidents about 30 times each month, which on average is one usage per day, according to Deputy Chief of Operations for Danville Life Saving Crew Bryan Fox. Now,...
WSET
Christmas trees will needle buyers this season with prices expected to rise
(WSET) — Dave’s Christmas Tree lot along Forest Rd. opened their doors the day after Thanksgiving and has already sold over 40% of its inventory -- that's roughly 900 trees. "Back in the '80s -- I came here from Maine. I chose to come to go to Liberty....
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
