ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Canfield, South Range react to first-ever state football championships

In professional golf, it's often said the first tournament win is the hardest. Friday showed us one could make the same argument about high school football. South Range beat up on Ironton for its first ever state championship title, a title that longtime fans wasted no time reveling in. "Awesome!"...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield Cardinals are Division III State Champs

The Canfield Cardinals have secured the Division III state title as they blew past the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs, 35-14 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Senior Quarterback Broc Lowry put the cherry on top of his historic high school career. In the first half he put the Cardinals on the board first, leading a 13 play, 57 yard touchdown drive on their first offensive possession.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Three Valley high schools send teams to championship games

It’s a big weekend for three high schools in the Mahoning Valley that have made it to state Championship games. Communities are planning big sendoffs for their teams. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and at 10:30 a.m. Friday the Raiders will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

South Range Raiders are Division V State Champs

The South Range football team are Division V state champions. The Raiders defeated Ironton 53-27 to become the first Mahoning Valley program to finish 16-0. The Raiders scored on five of their eight possessions in the first half to jump out to a 33-14 halftime lead. Billy Skripac scored three...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State

West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
KENT, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU-OEA: Independent analysis of YSU's finances shows there's no need for further cuts

A new independent analysis of Youngstown State University's finances claims there's no need for further instructional cuts. According to a release from the YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at the university, an independent analysis of YSU's finances was done by Dr. Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University.
WFMJ.com

Suspect extradited from Tennessee to face murder charge in Youngstown

A Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville Tennessee for allegedly murdering another Youngstown man has been extradited to the Mahoning County Jail on Friday. According to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department, 34-year-old Nathaniel Austin Jr. was pulled over by police for a seatbelt violation back in November. Police say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Fire Union responds to criticisms from fire chief, two engines shut down Saturday

International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco has responded to criticisms made by Youngstown Fire Chief, Barry Finley on Friday. On Thursday, the City of Youngstown experienced two deadly incidents just a few hours apart from one another: a fatal crash which resulted in a vehicle getting split in half and a house fire in which a deceased body was found inside the house.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County Commissioner, Scott Boyd not seeking re-election

Mercer County Commissioner, Scott Boyd announced Thursday afternoon that he will not be seeking re-election in 2023. Boyd says this decision not to run again is not a retirement but a redirection of his life. Boyd says he feels like the county is headed in the right direction. "We're on...
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides

The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County

A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 31, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy