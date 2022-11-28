Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Canfield, South Range react to first-ever state football championships
In professional golf, it's often said the first tournament win is the hardest. Friday showed us one could make the same argument about high school football. South Range beat up on Ironton for its first ever state championship title, a title that longtime fans wasted no time reveling in. "Awesome!"...
WFMJ.com
Canfield Cardinals are Division III State Champs
The Canfield Cardinals have secured the Division III state title as they blew past the Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs, 35-14 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Senior Quarterback Broc Lowry put the cherry on top of his historic high school career. In the first half he put the Cardinals on the board first, leading a 13 play, 57 yard touchdown drive on their first offensive possession.
WFMJ.com
Three Valley high schools send teams to championship games
It’s a big weekend for three high schools in the Mahoning Valley that have made it to state Championship games. Communities are planning big sendoffs for their teams. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and at 10:30 a.m. Friday the Raiders will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated.
WFMJ.com
South Range Raiders are Division V State Champs
The South Range football team are Division V state champions. The Raiders defeated Ironton 53-27 to become the first Mahoning Valley program to finish 16-0. The Raiders scored on five of their eight possessions in the first half to jump out to a 33-14 halftime lead. Billy Skripac scored three...
WFMJ.com
Local high schools preparing to send off football teams for State Championship games
Three high schools in the Mahoning Valley have made it to state Championship games, and the community is celebrating by sending these teams off before the big day. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated. A rally for the...
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
WFMJ.com
West Branch's DeShields commits to Kent State
West Branch quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to Kent State. He made is announcement on social media Wednesday. DeShields rewrote the passing record at West Branch with 12 school records. Included is:. --46 Touchdown passes in a season. --90 career touchdown passes. --3,932 yards passing in a season. --7,834 career...
WFMJ.com
JCC of Youngstown providing free home-delivered meals for some Trumbull County seniors
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown along with Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) will be providing free home-delivered meals through the Trumbull County Senior levy for qualifying individuals 60 and over in Trumbull County. Participants will be provided five frozen meals per week delivered to their door free of...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
WFMJ.com
YSU-OEA: Independent analysis of YSU's finances shows there's no need for further cuts
A new independent analysis of Youngstown State University's finances claims there's no need for further instructional cuts. According to a release from the YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at the university, an independent analysis of YSU's finances was done by Dr. Howard Bunsis, a professor of accounting at Eastern Michigan University.
WFMJ.com
Suspect extradited from Tennessee to face murder charge in Youngstown
A Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville Tennessee for allegedly murdering another Youngstown man has been extradited to the Mahoning County Jail on Friday. According to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department, 34-year-old Nathaniel Austin Jr. was pulled over by police for a seatbelt violation back in November. Police say...
WFMJ.com
Over 1,300 Trumbull County residents still without power dozens experiencing outages elsewhere
Over 2,600 residents in Trumbull County are without power Saturday morning according to FirstEnergy's outage map. As of 1:30 p.m. Trumbull County is reporting a total of 1,349 outages. A majority of these outages are reported in Warren, as well as Warren Township, with Warren reporting 691 outages and Warren Township reporting 426 outages.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Fire Union responds to criticisms from fire chief, two engines shut down Saturday
International Association of Firefighters Local 312 President Jon Racco has responded to criticisms made by Youngstown Fire Chief, Barry Finley on Friday. On Thursday, the City of Youngstown experienced two deadly incidents just a few hours apart from one another: a fatal crash which resulted in a vehicle getting split in half and a house fire in which a deceased body was found inside the house.
WFMJ.com
Hearing to be held December 21 on potential water rate hikes from MVSD
A hearing date has been scheduled to determine whether or not a potential water rate hike for customers in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District (MVSD) will pass. MVSD Chief Engineer Michael McNinch tells 21 News the hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County Commissioner, Scott Boyd not seeking re-election
Mercer County Commissioner, Scott Boyd announced Thursday afternoon that he will not be seeking re-election in 2023. Boyd says this decision not to run again is not a retirement but a redirection of his life. Boyd says he feels like the county is headed in the right direction. "We're on...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown tree lighting brings in thousands to kick off holiday season
Enjoying the parade, shopping local, and watching the Christmas tree light up the sky were just a few ways people in Downtown Youngstown kicked off the holidays Friday night. Our 21 WFMJ crew was out and about during the official kick-off to the holiday season here in the Valley. The...
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies women in Lowellville homicides
The man suspected of murdering a mother and daughter in Lowellville has taken his own life, according to investigators. The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victims as 25-year-old Catheryn Hudak and her mother, 55-year-old Deborah Hudak. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department tells 21 News that 38-year-old Jonathan Crago of...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in murder case extradited back to Mercer County
A Meadville man that was held in a Columbus jail on a charge of criminal homicide has been extradited back to Mercer County. John Frank Henry Jr., 31, was brought to the Mercer County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Columbus on November 16. Henry Jr. is a suspect...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Comments / 0