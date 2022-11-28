It’s hard to believe, but December is here. Although the weather is frightful, the holiday events are in full effect. First up in Macomb County, The Macomb Ballet Company will present their annual Nutcracker Performance. It’s the company’s 21st year for the production, and the biggest one yet. There will be a new set design and debut of a new character, “Queen of the Mice.” Performances will take place Friday-Sunday at The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO