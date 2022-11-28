Read full article on original website
10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
Shop local and enjoy holiday fun this weekend
It’s hard to believe, but December is here. Although the weather is frightful, the holiday events are in full effect. First up in Macomb County, The Macomb Ballet Company will present their annual Nutcracker Performance. It’s the company’s 21st year for the production, and the biggest one yet. There will be a new set design and debut of a new character, “Queen of the Mice.” Performances will take place Friday-Sunday at The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.
Pop-up shop in Port Huron is growing business woman out of teenage girls
PORT HURON, Mich. – If you haven’t been to Port Huron lately, there’s a lot of good stuff going on with downtown revitalization efforts, and on the main drag, you’ll find a dress shop with the dual purpose of growing businesswomen out of teenage girls. On...
Make something beautiful for the holidays at this local flower shop
From lush florals to minimalist air plants, Olive’s Bloombox in Ferndale is all about the greenery. “Olive is my grandma,” explains Owner Laurie Bolach. “Her motto was it doesn’t have to be perfect to be fabulous, and so I love that.”. Bolach always loved to create...
Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
Learn the art of Glassblowing
From beautiful animals, hanging ornaments, one-of-a-kind sculptures, and just about anything you can imagine, April Wagner and her team at Epiphany Glass Studio in Pontiac can create. “We’ve been here since 1997, and we create limited gift items like ornaments, paper weights, cups, decanters and I also create a line...
City of Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for new neighbor snow removal program
ANN ARBOR – Do you enjoy shoveling? Have some extra time this season to put in some volunteer work? Just want to help a neighbor?. The City of Ann Arbor is launching a new neighborhood snow removal program called “A2 Snow Match” that will pair residents with nearby neighbors to help with snow removal from sidewalks.
Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
Neighbors fight against concrete crushing facility on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors in one Detroit neighborhood ask the city to prevent a new plant from opening in their community as they worry about noise and chemicals from a concrete crushing facility. On Thursday (Dec. 1), they delivered petitions to the city, hoping it didn’t get approved. It would...
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize
DEARBORN, Mich. – An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing. Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery. She bought her winning ticket...
Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
13-year-old passenger in joyride crash in Lincoln Park taken off life support
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Two teens and one child were killed in a crash that was live-streamed on social media three weeks ago and we’ve learned a 13-year-old that was in the passenger seat has been taken off of life support. The three young people were killed in...
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
5 people hospitalized after violent crash on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Five people including a 12-year-old were rushed to the hospital after two pickup trucks collided in a violent crash on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred near Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street just north of Ford Road and west of Southfield Freeway, where both trucks crashed into a power pole, causing the power lines to come down.
2 shot at, hurt while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two people were shot and injured while driving on 10 Mile Road in Southfield late Thursday night. Southfield police say that at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1, a male and a female were driving eastbound on 10 Mile Road near Greenfield Road when they were shot at.
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County. St. Clair Shores police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
Man charged with peeping into child’s bedroom window at Wixom apartment
WIXOM, Mich. – A 54-year-old man has been charged after a mother allegedly caught him peeping into her child’s bedroom window at her Wixom apartment. At about 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 29, Wixom police were notified that an older white man was seen looking into a child’s bedroom window at an apartment complex located near the area of Grand River Avenue and Wixom Road. The mother said the peeping man fled when he saw her.
10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of mean students gets felony for taking knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy who created a “hit list” of fellow students who were mean to him has been charged for bringing a knife to school, officials said. The Mt. Clemens boy is accused of bringing the knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday (Nov. 29).
