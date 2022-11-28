Read full article on original website
Three Middle TN animal shelters unite to find holiday homes for pets
In hopes of helping more families wake up to find furry friends under their Christmas trees, three animal shelters in Middle Tennessee are teaming up for the next three weeks to conduct "Operation Silent Night."
Animal Control urges careful consideration before getting or giving a pet for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control requests help again this holiday season preventing a flood of unwanted pets ending up at the shelter. Shelters across the country receive a high volume of dog and cat intakes from January through March from individuals who give or get pets as gifts for Christmas and no longer want the responsibility of caring for them. People often seek new pets online, at pet stores, or from breeders during the holidays, according to a county news release.
Businesses, library partner with YAIPak Outreach to collect jackets, shoes, tents for homeless
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the cold weather inevitably rolls into Clarksville and Montgomery County, the need for warm clothes and basic necessities becomes more important. For that reason, BizVets CONNECT, GFL Environmental, Legends Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has partnered with YAIPak Outreach to bring A Cozy Clarksville Christmas to those who need it most.
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville
Enchant Nashville opened on Friday, November 25 and will continue until December 30th at First Horizon Park in Nashville. If you are planning to attend, here are a few things to know. It’a a timed entrance but plan to arrive before your time to allow for entrance into the event space. There’s a clear bag […] The post What to Know Before Attending Enchant Holiday Event in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wade Bourne Nature Center receives $50,000 for aquarium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation presented Montgomery County Parks Director Sally Burchett with a check for $50,000 to purchase a custom 500-plus gallon freshwater aquarium that can be viewed by visitors from inside and outside the Nature Center. The tank is expected to be installed by spring of 2023 with the goal of stocking it with native species of fish.
Ronald Eugene Hyrne
Mr. Ronald Eugene Hyrne was born February 13, 1988, to the proud parents Robin G. Hyrne and Ronald Banks in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Mr. Hyrne entered eternal rest on November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Jesse Hairston and Brandon Banks. Ronald accepted Christ...
Pam McClain
Pam Ann Cooper McClain, age 57, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
Ezequiel Orlando Velez
Ezequiel Orlando Velez, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born October 27, 1945, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to the late Ezequiel Orlando and Juanita Velez Orlando. Ezequiel enjoyed fishing and cooking for his family. He also liked collecting coins and artillery. In addition, he liked working on projects such as woodworking and repairing cars.
Tennessee River American Red Cross names Lori Ann Tinajero executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director. The chapter serves Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Stewart and Wayne counties in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Visitors can visit Santa at Rotary Park for three consecutive Saturdays
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department will host their second annual Saturday with Santa series for the first three Saturdays of December from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park. Each week, a Santa representing a different nationality will be...
Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Matthew Brandon Smith
Mathew Brandon Smith, age 43, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 29,2022 at his home. He was born December 6, 1978, in Montgomery County to the late Mark Smith Sr. and Alva Helf Smith. Mathew is survived by his sister, Teresa Filgis (Joseph), his niece, Josie and nephew, Tafton, all of Clarksville, TN; his brother, Mark Smith Jr. (Jeri) of Woodlawn, TN; his uncles, John Helf Jr. (Teresa) of Woodstock, GA, and Thomas Helf of Clarksville; his aunt, Brenda Smith of Clarksville, his uncles, Don Smith (Wanda) of Clarksville and Wade Smith (Patsy) of Woodlawn, TN.
Darlene Ann Newton
Darlene Ann Newton, age 74, of Clarksville passed away peacefully at her residence on November 27, 2022. Darlene was born December 19, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Edward Newton and Nina May Liggett Newton. She is also preceded in death by her infant brother, Newton and her sister, Donna Hines.
Some Nashville hospitals experiencing overcrowded emergency rooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If a sick patient needs to go the emergency room, ERs have been overflowing for the last month and a lot of those patients are sick with the flu or other respiratory illnesses, according to doctors in Nashville. Dr. Eric Greenfield at Ascension St. Thomas said...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Clarksville Speedway fills track with Drive-Thru Christmas Lights display | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Drive-Thru Christmas Lights are waiting for you at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, through Jan. 1. The display includes over 1 mile of more than 3 million lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Admission is...
Angie Starnes
Angie Raye Starnes, age 60, of Nashville, TN, passed peacefully at Alive Hospice in Nashville on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Woodmont Hills Church in Nashville. Angie was born June 4, 1962, in Akron, Ohio....
