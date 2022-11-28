CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control requests help again this holiday season preventing a flood of unwanted pets ending up at the shelter. Shelters across the country receive a high volume of dog and cat intakes from January through March from individuals who give or get pets as gifts for Christmas and no longer want the responsibility of caring for them. People often seek new pets online, at pet stores, or from breeders during the holidays, according to a county news release.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO