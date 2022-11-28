Read full article on original website
Look: Dick Vitale Has 1 Job In Mind For Deion Sanders
Dick Vitale has an idea of where Deion Sanders should land if he decides to leave Jackson State at the end of the season. Tweeting, "Please tell me that there is validity that Deion Sanders will take the USF job. That would be the BEST hire made by [athletic director] Michael Kelly in college football. Name of the game is to recruit players-watch the talent PRIME TIME will bring to Tampa. [Praying] that it is TRUE."
Former Browns’ quarterback named college head coach
Former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Trent Dilfer was officially named the head football coach at UAB on Wednesday.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Narrows Decision Down To 3 Schools
Deion Sanders is currently one of the hottest names in the coaching market. Could this be the year Sanders makes the jump to coaching at the FBS level? According to a report, Sanders has narrowed his decision down to coaching at one of three schools: Cincinnati, Colorado and South ...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Sources: Arizona State poised to add national champion as offensive coordinator
Arizona State has targeted Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin to be its offensive coordinator, sources told 247Sports on Friday. Baldwin is expected to finalize the deal and join newly-hired head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff within the next few days. Baldwin previously served as Cal’s offensive coordinator in the Pac-12 and also led FCS power Eastern Washington to its first and only national title in 2010.
College Football Coach Releases Statement Following Stunning Firing On Monday
One of the big surprises of the college football coaching carousel came earlier this week when UNLV fired third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, had improved the Rebels from 0-6 during his first season to 5-7 this year. But UNLV athletics director ...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Sean Payton reveals previous connection to Arizona Cardinals amid team's coach speculation
Several NFL writers have speculated about Sean Payton potentially being the next Arizona Cardinals coach, should the team decide to move on from Kliff Kingsbury. Many Cardinals fans would love to see the former New Orleans Saints coach work for the team in the near future. But did you know...
Arizona State lands first commit of Kenny Dillingham era
Kenny Dillingham has landed his first commit as Arizona State head coach in Mesa (Ariz.) Mountain View interior offensive lineman Sirri Kandiyeli. Kandiyeli is is unranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The 2023 Sun Devils...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
College football picks today: Predictions from ESPN College GameDay for Championship Week
It all comes down to this, as the college football season moves to Championship Saturday and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for the week. USC already made the weekend interesting after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, likely dropping out of College Football ...
The Cost of Trading Kyler Murray
Let's make one thing very, very clear: The Arizona Cardinals should not trade Kyler Murray. In a season where the Cardinals are 4-8 and have fallen behind every expectation for the year, there's a handful of fans who wish to rid the franchise of Murray and move on to other adventures.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Arizona State basketball's Marcus Bagley deletes cryptic tweet about ASU
The Marcus Bagley saga with the Arizona State basketball team took a very interesting turn on Tuesday when the forward tweeted, and then deleted, a post that appeared to slam his university. "ATHLETES please please please make a well thought through decision where you go to school," the now deleted post read. "These...
Cardinals LB Ben Niemann has Most Valuable Contract on Team
Boy, have the Arizona Cardinals spent a lot of money on their roster. Stars such as J.J. Watt, Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray are all accounting for at least $10 million in cap hits this season. All those contracts are well deserved. Yet throughout the roster, there will...
